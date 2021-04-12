We don’t like change. We hoard things. It’s in our New England blood. Goes back to those Puritans.
We especially like to hoard our lovable superstars.
Enter Julian Edelman.
He’s gone. A failed a physical. A few hours later ... retirement.
This is not shocking. And this not out of left field. He’s been dragging that bum knee around for two years and the Patriots weren’t the same for it.
And from the looks of it, based on the piranha-like feeding frenzy the Patriots were on the first 24 hours of free agency, paying two receivers – Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne – $21 million in guarantees.
That’s not including adding the two best available tight ends – Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith – with $46 million in guarantees.
The difference between Edelman the new “weapons” is the newbies are entering their prime. Edelman is well past that time.
As the Patriots move on, in a big way, post-Tom Brady, this would be a good time to put Edelman’s career in perspective:
Best Patriots wide receiver ever.
This is a tough one. Edelman deserves his place at the epicenter of The Patriot Way and Patriots Dynasty (Part II), with Bill Belichick, Brady and Edelman … in that order.
Yes, ahead of Rob Gronkowski, who was an icon in his own right, arguably the best tight end the ever lived, but just a notch under Edelman when it came to his time here.
Edelman produced, including two seasons with 100-plus receptions and three with 1,000-plus yards. Over six seasons – 2013 through 2019, missing the entire 2017 season – he averaged 82 receptions and 965 yards.
Edelman not only replaced Wes Welker, which many of us deemed impossible, but he took Welker’s game to another level.
Most of all, Edelman was a winner. He played his best when it mattered most.
His five season-run in the playoffs, over 13 consecutive games, was matched statistically only by Jerry Rice. Edelman averaged 8.2 catches and 102.9 yards over that span, which included three Super Bowl wins.
Every Super Bowl win the Part II of the dynasty had his signature.
He made memorable, game-saving receptions in all of the Super Bowls, with the winning score over Seattle, the game-saving catch in between several feet and legs and legs against Atlanta and his legendary MVP performance over the Rams – 10 receptions, 141 yards were his trademark.
In fact, there’s no Super Bowl MVP against the Rams if he doesn’t make four huge receptions in the fourth quarter and overtime in Kansas City of 19, 20, 20 and 15 yards.
You remember that Super Bowl loss against the Eagles? Edelman didn’t play that game or that year with a leg injury.
Forget about Malcolm Butler. Edelman’s absence, despite the defensive woes that game, were game-changing.
The only thing I was glad about on Monday was hearing that Edelman had planned on retiring. He had given everything and doesn’t have anything more to prove.
Edelman used his voice a month ago after it was noted that Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur against Jews. He sent a poignant note to Leonard via Twitter noting he probably didn’t use the slur out of hate but out of ignorance.
It was powerful and moving. It quelled the issue, basically offering Leonard an olive branch.
Edelman appeared to be a cocky, wise-cracking kid early in his career, but by the end couldn’t have been a better Patriots role model.
Long-time teammate Matthew Slater got emotional last year when talking about Edelman, whose locker stall was close by.
“He’s one of the all-time great Patriots,” he said. “And you can write that down.”
Thanks, Julian Edelman, for some great performances, inspiration and maturity when it was needed most.
It was time to go. But I’m going to miss him. He’s one of the best winners I’ve ever seen.