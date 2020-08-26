Minutes before Wednesday's 4 p.m. game between Milwaukee and Orlando, the Bucks took a stand by refusing to leave the locker room in protest of the ongoing racial injustices and the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Collectively, the Bucks decided that it wasn't in their best interest to play a basketball game as their focus has further shifted to more important issues at hand. The Magic concurred, refusing to take a forfeit win and subsequently standing by their Eastern Conference counterparts in a movement that has now affected the decisions of not only the rest of the NBA, but also the WNBA and Major League Baseball.
"We weren't given advanced notice about the decision but we are happy to stand in solidarity with Milwaukee, Jacob (Blake) and the entire NBA community," Hamilton native and Magic guard Michael Carter Williams said on Wednesday.
Soon after the decision made headlines, former St. John's Prep star Pat Connaughton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates made a formal statement regarding their decision to sit out.
"When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard and in this moment we are demanding the same from law makers and law enforcement. We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable.
"For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin state legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take the meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform," the statement read in part.
It is unclear how long the suspension of play will last, but at this juncture it isn't far fetched to rule out a complete cancellation or boycott of the remaining NBA postseason in the Orlando bubble. League players and personnel met at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night to further discuss the situation.