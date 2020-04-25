The New England Patriots have a new kicker to fill the shoes of Stephen Gostkowski, drafting Marshall's Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round (No. 159 overall).
Rohrwasser, who was the first kicker selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, is among the biggest kicking prospects available at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. This past fall at Marshall he converted 18 of 21 field goal attempts and the year prior he went 15 for 21 in his first season with the Herd.
Prior to his time at Marshall, Rohrwasser also played two seasons at the University of Rhode Island, where he converted 15 of 20 field goals and 39 of 40 extra points.
The selection of Rohrwasser continues a trend of the Patriots selecting special teams players in the fifth round. Past fifth-round picks include punter Jake Bailey (2019), long snapper Joe Cardona (2015), punter Zoltan Mesko (2010) and special teams ace Matthew Slater (2008).