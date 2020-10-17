FOXBOROUGH — By all accounts, New England’s championship window should be closed.
First, the franchise failed to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time in nine years this past January. Then, right as the pandemic began to wash across the country in March, Tom Brady announced he was leaving the Patriots and taking his talents to Tampa Bay.
Since then its been virtual meetings, new safety protocols and a lingering sense of uncertainty, especially in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak that upended New England’s season and threw the team’s last two weeks into chaos. Given all of that plus the rise of conference rivals like Kansas City and Baltimore, how could anyone expect the Patriots to remain Super Bowl contenders?
If the results on the field through the first month are any indication, that’s exactly what the Patriots are — and Cam Newton is the key.
Before testing positive for COVID-19, Newton clearly established himself as New England’s alpha dog and was proving he could still be the difference maker he was in Carolina before injuries took their toll over the past two seasons.
With Newton under center the Patriots picked up decisive wins over the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders while also coming within one play of upsetting the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Those performances look even better now after the Dolphins and Raiders beat last year’s Super Bowl participants last weekend, and the Seahawks remain undefeated after pulling out a thrilling last-minute win over Minnesota.
Even after Newton was shut down, the Patriots showed they can still compete with the league’s best. The team could have easily beaten the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road if not for a litany of uncharacteristic errors and some brutal quarterback play from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.
Without Newton’s positive test and all of the upheaval that followed, it’s easy to imagine things playing out differently.
Regardless of what’s happened over the past two weeks, New England appears to have a clean slate moving forward. Newton was back on the practice field Thursday, as was reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray. There is always the risk of additional positive tests, but of all goes well New England’s best players should be on the field when the Patriots finally take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday.
What happens after that? Who knows. If this year has taught us anything it’s that nothing is a sure thing, and as Bill Belichick said, you just have to take things day by day, hour by hour.
But what this year has also taught us is that Cam Newton is still Cam Newton, and whenever “Superman” shows up, the Patriots will be able to compete with anybody.
And if Superman sticks around, maybe he can pry that championship window open a little bit longer.