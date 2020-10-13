Full disclosure ... I'm a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan.
Always have been, always will be.
I know what you're thinking: How can you grow up and live in arguably the greatest professional sports area in the country and root for one of its biggest rivals?
So before you stop reading in disgust, let me explain how it all started.
I grew up in a tight knit, West Newbury neighborhood that consisted of a dozen other boys my age. Both after school and during the summer months, we'd get together in the backyard or driveway and compete in pretty much any sport; tackle football, wiffleball, soccer, street hockey and my personal favorite, basketball. It didn't take long for me to fall in love with the latter; I can remember my younger, littler self heaving those outdoor leather balls underhanded towards the hoop wondering how in the world my older friends of the neighborhood could shoot it any other way.
On a larger scale, I began watching the NBA on television. At the time, the Boston Celtics were unfortunately irrelevant. They weren't making the playoffs, they didn't have any true superstars (although Paul Pierce had just been drafted) and, quite frankly, they just didn't interest me at the time.
There was no law that said if I lived in the Boston area I had to be a Celtics fan, so I decided to jump ship before even setting sail.
Instead, I was drawn to the greatness and unprecedented dynamic duo of Lakers' legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. I wanted to shoot like Kobe, attempting to mimic his patented fadeaway jump shots on my driveway hoop as I counted backwards from 10 as if I was about to hit a game-winner.
I wanted to dunk like Shaq, backing down invisible defenders and slamming home two-hand jams on a 7-foot rim. My friends and I would occasionally set up a mini-trampoline in front of the low rim, using it to jump through the air and throw it down as if I was under the bright lights at Staples Center.
As the years went on, I never hid my Lakers fandom. I wore Kobe shirts and jerseys to school, knew every player on the roster from the starting lineup to bench warmers at all times, and kept a win-loss record sheet on my elementary school desk. For Christmas and birthdays, I'd ask for more Lakers gear.
I was there watching in awe for their first, second and third titles at the turn of the century, and then again when they captured two more with Kobe against the Orlando Magic and then your Boston Celtics.
"Bryant, to Shaq!", was one of my all-time favorite moments when the young guard threw a lob pass to his monster of a teammate to help seal a victory over Portland in the waning seconds of Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals. Ron Artest's monumental triple in Game 7 of the 2010 Finals against Boston ranks right up there as well (sorry, Celtics fans).
Time passed, and still I stood by my Lakers. I stood by them through Bryant's legal troubles and allegations, even though at the time I was really too young to fully understand what was happening. I stood by them through their down years during the post-Shaq, pre-Pau Gasol era, and then again for the past decade before they finally climbed to the top of the mountain again by claiming their 17th Championship with a win over the Miami Heat on Sunday.
I'm not going to sit here and say that being a Lakers fan is hard. But it's certainly not easy, either.
Between the amount of attention and pressure the media puts on them year in and year out regardless of how they're performing — and man, did we have some putrid seasons over the past seven years — and the simple fact of supporting a team in a state where virtually no one else does made it more difficult. But I've always been proud to be a Lakers fan.
Did I have people in my life to share my passion with? Sure. My great uncle Abner and aunt Bea out in California are diehard Laker fans; for years we'd share the championship moments together. Abner would send me newspaper clippings and other Lakers memorabilia along the way, too. My parents and girlfriend have always supported my team with me as well, even if deep down they could care less and would regularly, and understandably, side with the Celtics.
I waited patiently to pen something like this until my Lakers officially captured the 2020 NBA crown. Now that they have, I guess all I can say is cheers to the greatest sports franchise in history — and here's to many more exhilarating highs and discouraging lows in support of my beloved team.
