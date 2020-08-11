On July 14, 2017, Celtics' fans reveled their team's signing of up and coming superstar Gordon Hayward, who inked a four-year, $128 million deal with Boston.
At the time, Hayward was coming off his best season and making his first all-star team as a member of the Utah Jazz while averaging career highs in points (21.9 per game), rebounds (5.4) and shooting percentage (.471). The addition of a player of his caliber -- someone who could provide plenty of offense and leadership while defending multiple positions at a high level -- was presumably a masterful move. And at just 26 years old, the former Butler University standout was entering his athletic prime.
Flash forward three stressful, injury-plagued years later, and it's easy to say "imagine what could've been?"
But I'm here to tell you that if Hayward continues to produce like he has in the Orlando bubble, those last three years won't matter.
Since suffering the gruesome leg injury in his first game as a Celtic, Hayward had never really been able to find that consistency and prowess in his game that he once displayed on the big stage. That is, until now.
In six games since the NBA's restart, Hayward has scored at least 15 points five times. The only anomaly was a 9-point effort in a blowout win against Toronto, a game in which Hayward took just seven shots and made four.
In addition, he's crashed the glass with a purpose, snaring at least seven boards each time out and collecting nine caroms three times. His most recent performance was a 31-point outburst on 12-for-18 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists in an overtime win over Orlando.
Perhaps more importantly, Hayward has played at least 30 minutes in each contest and has shown absolutely no signs of lingering injury effects or mental lapses. He's attacking the basket, pulling up for his patented jumpers, and simply put, playing with a whole lot of confidence. It appears the Celtics' once prized acquisition has gotten his swagger back.
Has Hayward had impressive games or even mini spurts of excellence throughout his tenure in Boston? Sure. But anyone who has tuned in to C's games over the past few weeks will tell you that none of them have been more meaningful than his present streak.
Maybe the long, pandemic-induced layoff was exactly what Hayward needed; some extra time to clear his mind and get back to the basketball he knew he was capable of playing. Whatever the reason may be, it's good to have the now 30-year-old back at the top of his game.
With Jaylen Brown playing the best ball of his career and Jayson Tatum continuing to progress into superstar status, the time is now for Hayward and the Bean Town crew. As it stands, Boston is locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and awaiting a first-round playoff appearance against either Philly, Miami or Indiana.
Considering their current roster construction and notable team chemistry since entering the bubble, it's not far fetched to say that this squad can realistically make a run at an 18th title.
And Hayward will be a huge reason why.
###
Nick Giannino can be reached at Ngiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||