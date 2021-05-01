BOSTON — Is there any team in the NBA that's harder to figure out than the Boston Celtics?
All season long fans have wondered when, or if their beloved Green Team would find its groove and make some national noise. A recent six-game win streak was encouraging, but that was pushed to the wayside after a wildly disappointing loss to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder.
At this point, nothing the Celtics do or don't do is surprising -- including Friday night's head scratching performance against San Antonio.
Boston scored just 16 points in the first quarter, trailed by as many as 32, battled all the way back to take a late lead in regulation and held on for a 143-140 overtime win behind Jayson Tatum's career-high 60 points.
Tatum's offensive explosion (he shot 20-37 from the field, 5-7 from deep and 15-17 from the line) tied Larry Bird's 36-year old franchise record for points in a single game. The improbable comeback win marked just the second time in NBA history that a team erased a 29-plus point deficit at halftime to win a game, the other coming in 1996 when the Utah Jazz came back from 34 down to beat Denver.
A limited amount of fans are back in TD Garden and were heavily booing their team in the first half of Friday's game. Apparently it worked, as Boston looked like a completely different squad after recess.
But the Celtics shouldn't need boos to get them going. They're clearly capable of coming out strong early and sustaining that play throughout a ballgame.
I'd love to sit here and revel in Tatum's otherworldly outing. He was amazing in every sense of the word, knocking down step back threes, finding space and pulling up for a silky smooth mid range, and getting to the rack with a purpose -- as evidenced by his 17 free throw attempts. It was simply an insane sight to witness, and one that the limited fans in attendance won't soon forget.
But it's also going to be meaningless unless Boston can use it as motivation and ride the momentum into this crucial regular season home stretch. Because despite some top-tier talent in the starting lineup (see Tatum), there's just no sense of consistent urgency or cohesiveness with the current group.
Part of that can be attributed to the ongoing injury bug and COVID-19 setbacks for certain players -- the C's have sent out 30 different starting lineups this season -- but how much longer can they keep using that as an excuse? Each of the other 29 teams across the association have dealt with the same issues in this condensed, 72-game regular season.
There's no question that when the Celtics are fully healthy and playing to their potential they present a scary matchup for most teams. But it seems like every time one of their key rotational players is out (Kemba Walker missed Friday's game), it's an uphill climb from the start. And unfortunately even when everyone is healthy, grabbing a win has been nothing short of a coin flip.
Boston is going to be in the playoffs. Whether or not they earn a top six seed and avoid the newly implemented play-in tourney (seeds 7-through-10) remains to be seen. I'd like to think they'll play well enough down the stretch to do so, but honestly, you're guess is as good as mine.
To make matters worse, the Celtics have been so unpredictable that head coach Brad Stevens has seemingly yet to nail down a playoff rotation. The only absolutes at this juncture are Tatum, Walker, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Evan Fournier (who has struggled mightily since returning from COVID). Rookie Payton Pritchard will also likely see regular burn, as will Tristan Thompson, although certain matchups might force Stevens' hand at the center position.
The C's bench has produced just over 30 points per game, the worst mark in the entire league. Stevens needs guys he can count on; he can't be rolling out question marks in a win or go home situation.
Ideally, Boston will implement an eight, potentially nine-man rotation come playoff time. Some nights that number may dwindle down to just seven. Assuming Thompson and Pritchard remain in the mix as they should, that leaves one more spot to fill. As of today, you have to think it belongs to rookie Aaron Nesmith, who has been terrific over the last week on both ends of the floor. He was a driving force in the Celtics' comeback (16 points and 6 rebounds in 30 minutes) against San Antonio and was rewarded with crunch time minutes.
Then there's guys like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and newly acquired role players Jabari Parker and Luke Kornet who will be chomping at the bit to see the court. In any case, it would be nice to see some sort of consistency with the rotation before they dive into the postseason.
Friday's victory was ridiculously absurd, astounding, exhilarating -- all of the above. It was certainly a step in the right direction, but we need to see the Celtics play more like they did in the second half and overtime against the Spurs and less like they did in the first two quarters if we're going to dub them a serious contender once again.
###
Staff writer Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.