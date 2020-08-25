What, you thought the road to the Stanley Cup was going to be easy?
The Boston Bruins more or less had their way in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs and took down a favored Tampa Bay squad in Game 1 of the second round. When the Black-and-Gold took an early lead Tuesday night’s Game 2, you could almost forgive their fans if they started looking ahead.
But that lead slipped away — twice — and Tampa evened the series with a 4-3 overtime win thanks to Ondrej Palat’s winner at 4:40 of the first extra session.
There’s not much time for the Bruins to dwell on what didn’t go well, with the puck dropping on Game 3 in 22 hours time at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bruins weren’t great in this one, but some credit has to go to the Lightning, one of the best teams in the NHL that had to feel as though going down two games against Boston would be the end of their season. You had to expect a major push forward from a tremendous, respectable opponent, so the key now is for Boston to absorb those punches and get back on top of its game.
Truth be told, watching Pat Maroon celebrate with Palat in overtime, I found myself wondering how easy it’ll be to do that.
You may recall Maroon was a member of the St. Louis Blues last year. In that 7-game Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins struggled when it came time to absorb counter punches and finish. They got worn down over the course of the series, and when I look at big-bodied Lightning players like Maroon, Zach Bogosian, Brayden Coburn and Victor Hedman ... I get a little worried.
Boston and Tampa Bay are the class of the Eastern Conference, there’s no doubt about that. The winner of their second round series should make the Cup final, and this should be a 6- or 7-game classic of a series. The concern is that in recent years, the Bruins really haven’t done well in seesaw, back-and-forth affairs.
The last time the B’s won a 7-game series against a team besides the woeful, underachieving and probably cursed Toronto Maple Leafs? The 2011 Cup Final against Vancouver. An awesome memory, but not exactly a confidence builder as far as a 7-game set with these Lightning.
Brad Marchand was probably the best thing about the Bruins in Game 2, and this was one of the only times in his entire career that the B’s have lost a playoff game in which he’s scored. The way he’s been shucking off huge skaters and would-be checks around the goal post, floating to the dirty area aside the post and banging in easy goals has been a chef’s kiss of playoff hockey.
He’s already got three goals in the series and if Marchand keeps finding ways onto the scoresheet, odds are Boston will be all right.
Truth be told, I’d like to see the B’s employ Charlie Coyle against some of Tampa’s bigger, more physical players more often. There are times, including on the game-winning OT goal, where smaller backchecking forwards seem to be losing themselves and getting pushed around. We’ll see how coach Bruce Cassidy wants to approach that moving forward.
It was also the first playoff loss of the year for goalie Jaroslav Halak, pressed into action when Tuukka Rask departed the Toronto bubble midway through the the first round. He wasn’t great in this game, either, but made a busy 36 saves. If you’ve followed playoff hockey for any length of time, you know its unlikely Halak was going to post a 15-0 record; thus, it’s not about how he lost himself in Game 2 but how he bounces back on Wednesday.
For the first time in a few weeks, the Bruins look like they’re going to face some real pushback from their opponents. As it should be when it comes to chasing the Stanley Cup; if it was easy, everyone would do it.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.