BOSTON — Referee T.J. Luxmore dropped the puck, Patrice Bergeron won the opening draw from Philadelphia's Kevin Hayes, and the first hockey game to take place at the TD Garden in 320 days was underway.
To say things on Thursday night were a far cry from that prior event from ten-and-a-half months ago would be akin to acknowledging that chocolate tastes different than lutefisk.
The Bruins' 2021 home opener, a 5-4 shootout win in which they scored four times over the final 20 minutes and won it with a feathery flip shot by Jake DeBrusk, was ... bizarre.
The lack of fans in the building, the pumped-in crowd noise, the large grey corporate banners covering entire sections of seats in the lower bowl — even when you know going in that's going to the case in these ongoing COVID-19 times, it's still a bit jarring to see and hear in person.
The on-ice product was different, too. Seven players who wore Black-and-Gold sweaters the last time an actual contest was played here were either gone, injured or a healthy scratch. The biggest change — aside from not having David Pastrnak back healthy in the lineup yet — was in the team's leadership, with Bergeron now wearing the 'C' after towering defenseman Zdeno Chara departed for Washington after 14 seasons.
It took over 40 minutes Thursday night until the Bruins really started cooking with gas. Trailing by a pair of goals and having gone more than 127 minutes without scoring, they finally made a big but slow Philadelphia defense vulnerable by attacking the net and getting goaltender Carter Hart flustered.
Rookie Jack Studnicka potted his first as an NHL'er to get the ball rolling just 57 seconds in, converting a feed from David Krejci out front. It was the Bruins' first 5-on-5 goal of the season. Charlie Coyle knotted things up a little over a minute later with a spin-o-rama snipe out front.
"It was a good play by Rich (i.e., Nick Ritchie), and it was a really skilled play by Krech to find me there," said Studnicka.
A dump-in that went off Flyer Travis Sanheim's skate bounced past keeper Tuukka Rask for a terrible goal, giving the visitors the lead back. But winger Nick Ritchie tied it for the home team on the power play before defenseman Brandon Carlo's bomb from the left point — after taking a pretty cross ice feed from Matt Grzelcyk — gave Boston its first lead with under five minutes left in regulation. But it wouldn't last, as James van Riemsdyk's second tally of the evening, coming just 70 seconds after Carlo's, made it 4-4.
Rask, who is now 6-for-6 on shootout attempts this season ("he's been lights out in those," head coach Bruce Cassidy said), saved his best for the OT session, where he made his two best saves. The first was a glove denial of Jakob Voracek off a juicy rebound out front, the other a sprawling stop while down to turn aside Hayes with the outside of his right pad.
"On the first one, I saw Voracek was all by himself in front of the net," said Rask, 'and their D-man shot a floater in there. (Voracek) made a big play and tried to tip it in my 5-hole, but I extended as much as possible and got it with my glove. On the second one, I saw it develop with Hayesy coming down the wing and managed to extend my leg out."
DeBrusk then won it on Boston's third shootout attempt, floating his wrister over Hart's right shoulder. It was Boston's second shootout win in as many tries during this embryonic 56-game truncated season, one in which collecting points is as important as ever.
They'll play 27 more games on 100 Legends Way between now and May 8, followed by what they home is perhaps a dozen more during a long Stanley Cup playoff run.
They won't all be nearly as dramatic and ultimately successful as this one, though; the most unusual home opener in Boston Bruins history.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
