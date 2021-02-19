BOSTON -- There are some players in the National Hockey League that you watch and — especially if they grew up playing in and around the Greater Boston area — and you can’t help but think, That guy would look great in a Bruins sweater.
Sometimes that thinking works out well, as in the case of current Bruins center Charlie Coyle. Other times, it doesn’t work out at all (Kevin Stevens, anyone?). Then there those guys who the mere thought of them wearing Black-and-Gold might be a pipe dream (hello, Jack Eichel), but it’s still nice to dream of.
Then there’s a guy like Miles Wood. Now he’d make a good Bruin.
The burly 25-year-old left winger from Manchester-by-the-Sea, in town Thursday night with the New Jersey Devils to play the locals at TD Garden, is built and plays like a prototypical Bruin of yesteryear.
He’s built in the classic power forward mode, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 195 pounds. He loves barreling down the wing and crashing the net, bowling over anyone who impedes him in his progress. He’s more than happy to drop his gloves and fight (he did so with Boston strongman Kevan Miller earlier this season), and he’s got very good speed.
A player of his ilk has to be willing to get dirty in and around the net and Wood, who started the game for New Jersey on a line with center Michael McLeod and right wing Nathan Bastian, has no problem with that part of his job description. Case in point: digging for the puck behind his own net in the first period Thursday, he used his body to gain leverage on Boston’s Chris Wagner, who used his stick to trip him in order to gain the puck. Wagner got sent to the sin bin; Wood and the Devils went on the man advantage.
In the later stages of the second period with his team up 2-1, Wood was in the middle of a scrum between the two teams in front of Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Matching minor penalties resulted in the Devils scoring on their next shift to go up two goals.
Wood led his team in goals (5) and was tied for the team scoring lead (8 points) coming into Thursday’s tilt. He was tied in best plus/minus (+6) and power play goals (1), led the club in penalty minutes (11) and was second in shots on goal (26) behind P.K. Subban’s 28. The fifth-year NHL vet scored his 100th career point last month against the Rangers, too.
He’s also got excellent bloodlines: his father (and fellow left winger) Randy Wood was an NHLer for 11 seasons from 1987-97, scoring 175 career goals while suiting up for the Islanders, Sabres, Maple Leafs and Stars.
Naturally, he enjoys coming back to the Garden and play against the team he grew up watching. Wood shared a story from Thursday’s pregame skate from when he was 15 years old.
“I was skating around the ice just a few seconds ago with Rex,” said Wood, referring to the former Bruin and current Devils assistant coach, Mark Recchi, “and I had kind of a flashback. I told him my dad and I sat up in section 306 (of the Garden) in 2011 when (the Bruins) won the Cup, and we saw Rex play.
“How times flies, huh? It’s come full circle where he’s our coach. It’s a cool thing I told him about.”
The Devils, who just got back to playing actual games after being off for more than two weeks when 19 different members of the team went on the NHL’s COVID-19 list (Wood, who said earlier this week he had COVID-19 prior to the start of training camp, was not one of them), beat the Rangers Tuesday night and were looking to continue their strong start against Boston, leading 3-1 after two periods.
“It’s always fun playing here,” said Wood, who scored in the season opener and Game 2, both against the Bruins. “It’s (against) my hometown team, and it’s certainly cool to be here and playing. It’s unfortunate that friends and families can’t be here, but it is what it is.”
It’d be awfully nice to see a local guy with Wood’s particular set of hockey skills wearing a Bruins’ sweater. But the Devils are certainly aware of what they have in their former fourth round pick and don’t plan on parting ways with him any time soon.
¢¢¢
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor at The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
