Phil Stacey On Hockey: Opportunity lost for Bruins in Game 2 OT loss 

BOSTON — You don't look directly into the sun. You don't leap into piranha infested waters. You don't tug on Superman's cape (stick tap, Jim Croce).
And two things you never, ever want to do in hockey under any circumstances: 1.) get caught puck watching, and 2.) give away momentum, particularly when it's gained in the third period.
While the first three are generally common knowledge avoided by most intelligent people, the latter two tend to happen at inopportune times — even to millionaires who play the sport for a living.
So it is that the Boston Bruins now find themselves knotted up with the New York Islanders at one game apiece in their second round series after Casey Czikas — that's fourth liner Casey Czikas — picked up a loose puck that had deflected off Charlie Coyle's skate, raced up ice on a breakaway and beat Tuukka Rask with a high wrist shot, giving the visitors a 4-3 overtime victory.
While the Bruins played far from perfect hockey, all signs pointed to them prevailing once the extra session began. Third period strikes from captain Patrice Bergeron in the high slot and linemate Brad Marchand curling off the top of the far circle on the power play had tied this Memorial Day matchup. The home team was feeding off of the fans' frenzy, and the Islanders appeared to be one uppercut away from going down for count ... perhaps for the series.
But to the Long Islanders' credit, they found another gear once the fourth period began. They outshot Boston, 9-6, and had the better of the play, keeping both Boston's fourth and first lines hemmed in the defensive zone for long stretches of play on back-to-back shifts.
When Jeremy Lauzon, playing in just his ninth NHL playoff game, forced a pass to Coyle that resulted in a turnover, and Czikas pounced. He beat everyone else up ice, then beat Rask up top and gave his team what they came to Boston looking for: a series split.
Thus ended the Bruins' five-game playoff winning streak.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said not only that Rask didn't track pucks as well as he could've Monday night, but that Lauzon would've been better off throwing the puck down the wall instead of trying to feedo Coyle, especially when his defensive partner, Connor Clifton, wasn't along the opposite point.
"(Lauzon) just has to take a look," said Cassidy. "Before the puck gets to you, look around at what's going on."
It was a tough night for Lauzon, to be sure. But he wasn't the only one on Boston's back end that could be faulted.
Mike Reilly? Guilty as charged. Brandon Carlo? Bring him up on similar charges. Clifton? Another culpable party.
Lauzon was first victimized when the Islanders tied it on the power play in the second period, as Josh Bailey's attempted pass from the right half-wall to Brock Nelson out front instead went off the Boston blueliner's skate and past a startled Rask. Lauzon also didn't close in on the man with the puck, staying inside the circle, and the result was a fluky-but-still-counts goal.
The Lauzon-Clifton pairing had an even more egregious mishap four minutes later when Kyle Palmieri's lamplighter made it 2-1. Both rearguards got caught watching the play unfold, specifically Nick Leddy's attempt from the slot that went wide to Rask's left but shot back out off the back bumper. Palmeri was there at the doorstep to jam it under the goaltender's pads, and Lauzon and Clifton wore the look of men saying 'What happened?' without actually mouthing the words.
Clifton, who was on the ice for all three of the Islanders' second period strikes, could only watch his penalty killing partner, Matt Grzelcyk, couldn't get his stick under Jean-Gabriel Pageau's blade in time to prevent him from knocking a power play goal home to Rask's left. The marker was the result of a dubious call cross checking call against Carlo in which it seemed both he and Nick Komarov of the Islanders could've gone off with matching minors, but wasn't.
"We had a couple of bad breaks on a few of their goals," said Coyle, who had opened the scoring for Boston just 2:38 in. "That's hockey, though; it's a game of inches. Sometimes you get bad breaks. It's how you respond to the next one, that's all."
The Bruins will now have two days to think about how this one slipped away before Game 3 Thursday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (7:30 p.m.). They'll see if Rask is dinged up (he seemed to fight through some discomfort from the second period on) or if he's good to go. They'll dissect what went wrong and ascertain how they can fight their way from the perimeter towards the Islanders' net to get higher quality shots. They know they have to do a much better job defensively, especially in keeping New York crashing the crease.
Frankly, Boston needs to play better in the second period, where Cassidy noted are 'momentum periods' and that the Islanders won the territorial battle in this night, leading to the production battle win as well.
They must be more opportunistic on the rebounds that Isles keeper Semyon Varlamov kicks out, particularly the ones to the opposite side of the original shot. They need to step up and start winning more battles along the walls and along the goal line.
Or perhaps they should just take Marchand's advice.
"You've got to be like an elephant and forget it," he said.
Easier said than done, of course, especially when you've gone from the precipice of a commanding 2-0 series lead to one knotted at 1-1 and playing three of the potential next five games on the road.
Time for the 2021 Bruins to respond.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
