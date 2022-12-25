One of the most frustrating parts of watching the Red Sox last season was how often it seemed like the club’s at bats went nowhere. Ill-timed strikeouts, empty pop flies, bad swing decisions, the kind of rally-killing miscues that snuff out any hope of a big inning.
The Red Sox clearly recognize they had a problem. Now they’re making a concerted effort to fix it.
As of this writing the Red Sox have three new starters set to join the lineup full-time in 2023. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and corner infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner were recently signed as free agents, and rookie Triston Casas is expected to open the season at first base after a successful trial run last September.
One thing all three have in common? They put together great at bats and excel at getting on base.
Upon his promotion last fall Casas immediately impressed with his advanced approach at the plate, and before long he started seeing real results. By season’s end he’d posted an on-base percentage of .351 despite an unimpressive .197 batting average, and he also had five home runs and 12 RBI in only 27 games while drawing nearly as many walks (19) as strikeouts (23).
It was night and day from the production the Red Sox got from Bobby Dalbec (.283 OBP) and Franchy Cordero (.300 OBP) previously at first base.
The Red Sox are hoping for an even greater impact from Yoshida, who was renowned in Japan for his rare combination of power and plate discipline. In seven professional seasons Yoshida has a career OBP of .421, including five years with more walks than strikeouts and three straight seasons with close to a 2-to-1 walk to strikeout ratio.
If Yoshida can come anywhere near those numbers with the Red Sox he’ll represent a massive upgrade from Jackie Bradley Jr. (.257 OBP) and Tommy Pham (.298 OBP), and he’ll also become probably the club’s best leadoff option since Mookie Betts.
As for Turner, even though he’s 38 and replacing a much more productive hitter in J.D. Martinez, he also boasts impressive on-base ability and had more or less equivalent production for the Dodgers last season as Martinez did for the Red Sox. Turner posted an OBP of .350, marking the eighth time in nine years with the Dodgers he reached that mark, and he’s also a proven winner whose influence should be felt throughout the Red Sox clubhouse.
Having so many more disciplined hitters could also have the same kind of contagious effect as Kyle Schwarber during his brief time in Boston, and factor in a healthy Trevor Story and Kiké Hernández and there’s good reason to believe the Red Sox lineup could have a much higher floor than it did much of last year.
There’s still plenty more work to be done. Losing Xander Bogaerts hurts and until the Red Sox can find some way to replace his production the offense will never reach its full potential. Yet there seems to be a clear blueprint in place, and hopefully the end result is a much deeper, more competitive lineup.