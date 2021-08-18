Red Sox rookie Whitlock reflects on roundabout journey to Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Garrett Whitlock always dreamed of playing at Yankee Stadium. From the day he was drafted by the New York Yankees he'd often imagine what it would be like to one day step on that field and pitch in front of a sold out crowd.
This year that dream finally came true. Just not in quite the way the Red Sox rookie expected.
"The first time we came here this year [Alex Cora] came up to me and was like 'hey you finally made it to Yankee Stadium!'" said Whitlock, a right-handed relief pitcher and one of Boston's breakout stars. "It was neat, obviously being drafted by them you think the first time you're going to be in Yankee Stadium is going to be in pinstripes but it's a real cool experience to be with Boston and be on the Red Sox side of the rivalry walking into Yankee Stadium."
Speaking outside the Yankee Stadium visitor's dugout prior to Wednesday's game, Whitlock reflected on his journey over the past year and his unique place in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.
Un-learning his pinstripes
Drafted by New York in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Whitlock spent the first four years of his career in the Yankees system. He pitched well his first two years in the minors, but after missing most of 2019-20 due to Tommy John surgery and the pandemic's disruption of minor league baseball, Whitlock was left exposed in last December's Rule 5 Draft and was claimed by the Red Sox.
Whitlock subsequently made the major league roster and earned a spot in Boston's bullpen, but even after realizing his big league dream the change took some getting used to.
"In the minor leagues with the Yankees they pound in your head 'The Yankee Way' and everything like that, so when I got to the Red Sox it was just like, huh," Whitlock said. "For the past [four] years the Yankees have been pounded into my head and now I'm supposed to be on the opposite side of that.
"It was funny, I shaved in the locker room one time and they're like 'hey you're not on the Yankees anymore you don't have to do that,'" he said, adding that he's continued shaving anyway "to keep my wife happy."
Once in the big leagues Whitlock made the most of his good fortune, quickly emerging as one of Boston's top relievers. Entering Wednesday night Whitlock had appeared in 35 games and pitched 57.2 innings with a 1.72 ERA, 63 strikeouts and a 1.145 WHIP, which ranks among the best seasons by a rookie relief pitcher in franchise history.
One of the early highlights, as it turned out, came on his first trip to Yankee Stadium as a big leaguer back on June 5.
"I came in and there were runners on second and third, and I think there was only one out, and [Gleyber] Torres hit a sac fly to right field and then I struck out [Chris Gittens] and I went out for another inning after that," Whitlock said. "I think I gave up one hit, got the other three outs and it ended up being my first major league win. It was cool that my first major league win came at Yankee Stadium in a Red Sox uniform."
Facing old friends
While their situations aren't quite the same, one person who can relate to Whitlock's circumstances is fellow reliever Adam Ottavino. Like Whitlock, Ottavino was also with the Yankees organization last year, but unlike the rookie he pitched with the major league club and brings the added perspective of someone who has experienced both sides of the storied rivalry.
"Both teams are super passionate and the fanbases are super passionate and both teams are always going for it," Ottavino said. "It's special. I was in Colorado where it's a different feeling, we'd play the Dodgers and we were totally the underdog there. Here it's, if you're a Yankee you're checking to make sure you know where the Red Sox are in the standings, and if you're a Red Sox you always know where the Yankees are in the standings. That's kind of the difference."
One aspect of changing sides that is challenging, however, is facing your former teammates. Ottavino said that was a little bit uncomfortable at the beginning, and Whitlock has experienced it for himself as many of his former minor league teammates have come up and contributed to the Yankees this season.
He was roommates with fellow relievers Nick Nelson and Brooks Kriske in Double-A, came up through the system with Deivi Garcia and played with Gittens, who he struck out in his first appearance at Yankee Stadium.
"I'm really happy for them and I'm really glad they're breaking through," Whitlock said, adding that he's stayed in close contact with Nelson and Kriske. "Minor league grinders always got to stick together."
By all accounts Whitlock's rookie season has gone better than anyone could have hoped, and his success has become a source of frustration for Yankees fans who now view him as "the one that got away."
But flattering as that might be, Whitlock said he isn't satisfied and that his early success won't mean anything unless he can finish strong.
"A lot of people have told me 'hey you're having a real successful season' and everything like that, but to me it's not a success yet because I've got to finish the year. If I don't finish the year strong it's just going to be another year," Whitlock said.
"So I want to finish the year strong, anyone can have a good half of the year or a good three quarters of the year, but it's all about how you can put together a full entire year," he continued. "So I'm focused on one day at a time and trying to finish strong."