Red Sox starter Rodriguez tests positive

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and prospect Bobby Dalbec have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Rodriguez, who won a team-high 19 games in 34 starts for the Sox a year ago, has yet to report to camp after previously informing the team that he had been around relatives who had been ill.
Dalbec, a 25-year-old third baseman, is also at home and currently is asymptomatic.
Roenicke said that he intended to have Rodriguez start on opening day, scheduled for Friday, July 24 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.
“Just unfortunate that we might not be able to still do it,” Roenicke said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Rodriguez posted a career-low 3.81 ERA last season and figured to be the team's staff ace with Chris Sale injured for the season, David Price traded to the Dodgers and Rick Porcello signing with the Mets.