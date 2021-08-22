Should we believe who the Red Sox show they are?

When the Red Sox lost four out of five going into the All-Star Break, it was no sweat. They were first in the AL East and slumps happen in baseball all the time.
When they lost 11 out of 14 between July 28 and Aug. 10, going from up 2.5 to down 5.0 games in the AL East standings, it looked pretty bad. But hey, it's a long season and the Red Sox still had every opportunity to right the ship.
When they lost two out of three at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, that was a missed opportunity, but the Red Sox could still point to the imminent return of Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber as cause for hope.
But now? After getting swept by the New York Yankees and dropping four of five, including Saturday's embarrassment against the last-place Texas Rangers, what's left to say?
We've come to the point where the Red Sox are running out of time and excuses. They've consistently played bad baseball for close to a month and a half, and every time they've had a chance to change the narrative they've failed to take advantage.
Here is the sobering truth. Since July 6 the Red Sox are 16-23. That's almost a quarter season's worth of losing baseball. During that time they have lost eight of 12 series with one four-game split, and they could drop a ninth with a loss in Monday's rubber match with the Rangers.
We're long past the point where this run can be dismissed as some kind of aberration. However great the Red Sox were in the first half, this is who they are now, a team that no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt.
And yet, even with all of that being the case, it's still not too late for the Red Sox to turn things around.
Boston's remaining schedule is one of the easiest in baseball and the Red Sox entered Sunday only 0.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics for the second Wild Card spot. The damage of the last six weeks can't be undone, but with five weeks left the Red Sox can still make something of this season.
Will they?
Whatever happens next is totally up to the players in that clubhouse now. Chris Sale is back. Kyle Schwarber is back. Even Travis Shaw is back. The only others Boston is waiting on now are injured utility man Christian Arroyo and relievers Ryan Brasier and Darwinzon Hernandez. Other than them, this is the roster Boston's got, and nobody else is walking through that door.
So if the Red Sox want to be remembered for something other than the franchise's biggest second half collapse since the 2011 debacle, they have to act now. Alex Cora and the Red Sox players keep saying they're a good baseball team. It's time they go out and prove it.