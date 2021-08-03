Sox add Schwarber and bullpen arms. Was it enough?

Amid a feeding frenzy unlike any we’ve seen at baseball’s trade deadline in recent memory, the Red Sox made three moves to bolster the team for what’s shaping up to be a furious American League playoff race.
Late Thursday night, the team acquired Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber, an all-star outfielder who was in the midst of a historic power surge before being sidelined in early July by a hamstring injury.
Then just before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, the Red Sox traded for a pair of relief pitchers, bringing in veteran righty Hansel Robles and lefty Austin Davis.
The moves collectively cost Boston infielder Michael Chavis, a former first-round pick whose stock has cooled significantly in recent years, and two mid-level pitching prospects.
Under normal circumstances, the moves would have been cause for celebration for the Red Sox fandom.
But given the flurry of bombshell moves ahead of the deadline — particularly those made by the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and other AL contenders — there was a prevailing sense the deals may not have been sufficient.
Chaim Bloom, Boston’s Chief Baseball Officer, addressed those concerns directly in his press conference Friday afternoon.
Realizes expectations
“I get it, especially when things are flying left and right like they have been the last 48 hours, any fan would love to see their team right in the thick of it and you love to see your team making big moves,” Bloom said. “We would too. We just aren’t going to do that when we think those moves are actually running counter to our goals.
“We know how high the expectations of our fans are, and if we do something for short-term gratification that has too high a long-term price, we’re going to end up letting them down more than we’re going to help them. It might be fun today, you may or may not get what you’re hoping for over the last two months but you certainly are going to pay the price for years to come.”
Bold Dodgers
Bloom stressed the importance of building organizational depth, noting that when you have a deeper pool of young talent you can go out and make a big splash without imperiling the future.
He said many of the blockbuster deals seen around baseball were possible because of years of work, and that despite progress, they still have a long way to go.
Thanks to that discipline, the Yankees now have Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo in their lineup and lefty Andrew Heaney in the rotation.
The Blue Jays went out and got top starter Jose Berrios and closer Brad Hand.
The Tampa Bay Rays added slugger Nelson Cruz and the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros all made a flurry of huge moves as well.
And let’s not even start with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have turned into a 21st century baseball factory and were able to use their unmatched depth to land Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Danny Duffy.
Conservative approach
Maybe the more conservative approach now will yield blockbusters in the years to come, but for this year’s playoff chase, are Schwarber and two relievers going to be enough?
Injury aside, Schwarber is a big addition who Bloom described as “one of the most impactful hitters that changed hands this week.”
The power-hitting lefty is batting .253 with 25 home runs and 53 RBI and earned NL Player of the Month honors for June after hitting 16 home runs with an eye-popping 1.112 OPS for the month. He is expected back from injury sometime in about two weeks.
Though he’s never played the position in the majors, Schwarber is expected to play some first base, the team’s most glaring hole.
Bloom and manager Alex Cora both also highlighted Schwarber’s versatility, noting he’ll unlock new possibilities that weren’t available to Boston before.
As for the bullpen arms, Robles boasts a power arsenal with a fastball averaging 96 mph and Davis provides a third lefty with upside who will remain under team control through the 2025 season.
Crucially, the Red Sox also expect to get Chris Sale back from Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks, and his return could transform the starting rotation.
With or without Sale, the Red Sox are no doubt a better team today than they were before the deadline, but with reinforcements arriving all across the league, only time will tell if they’re good enough.
