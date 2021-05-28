Tatum explodes for 50, Celtics cut series deficit in half with win over Nets

Following a stunningly sluggish start in Friday night's first playoff home tilt of the postseason, the Boston Celtics played a near-perfect game.
And against the ridiculously talented Brooklyn Nets, that's the only way they're going to win.
The Celtics have to be at their very best against Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. They were in Game 3, cutting the series deficit in half with a 125-119 victory in front of the TD Garden faithful.
All of that after they fell behind 19-4 in the opening minutes of action.
That's the good news.
The bad new is, it's likely not going to be enough to come back in this opening round series and stun the second-seeded super team three more times.
But for now, let's just sit back and enjoy the spectacular showing -- one that C's fans undoubtedly deserved following a regular season full of unanswered questions and disappointment.
For those who didn't watch the performance, I apologize for burying the lead. Jayson Tatum went off for 50 points in the win, including a clutch jumper that put Boston up by seven with 40 seconds remaining to all but seal the deal.
Don't take this for granted. What Tatum is doing in just his fourth year in the league rivals that of some of the all-time greats. It isn't normal; it's actually incredibly special.
For all the great playoff games Paul Pierce had, he never once scored 50 points. In fact, only Bob Cousy (50), Ray Allen (51), Sam Jones (51), Isaiah Thomas (53) and John Havlicek (54) have surpassed the half-century mark for the Celtics in a single postseason contest. That's pretty darn good company.
What's more impressive is the efficiency in which he accomplished the scoring feat. Tatum shot 16-for-30 from the field, 5-for-11 from deep and 13-15 from the line. He added six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in a team-high 40 minutes.
Simply put, there's truly nobody on the Nets, or really any team in the Association for that matter, that can stop Tatum. When he's in his bag he's just too skilled, too long, too smart and too crafty to be bothered by single coverage. This is just the beginning; expect many more offensive outbursts from the 23-year-old superstar for years to come.
With that said, Tatum couldn't have done it alone. Tristan Thompson showed up in a huge way to the tune of 19 points and 13 rebounds. He was aggressive from the opening tip on, crashing the glass with a purpose and making his presence felt in the paint on both ends of the court.
Marcus Smart added an astonishing shooting display in which he canned five of his eight 3-point attempts en route to 23 points. Even Evan Fournier came through, finishing with 17 points and four threes on 50 percent shooting (6-for-12).
It's worth noting that coach Brad Stevens opted for the likes of Grant Williams (11 minutes) and Romeo Langford (27 minutes and a team-best plus-21) over Jabari Parker and Semi Ojeleye off the bench.
It's unlikely, yet not impossible, that the Celtics can continue to produce the way they did on Friday for three more games. But it's a refreshing victory nonetheless; after all, the majority of people predicted a Nets' sweep.
TD Garden will be at full capacity on Sunday night for the first time this season. A win there and who knows ... maybe the Celtics aren't who we thought they were.
