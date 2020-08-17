Work at the dot getting it done for Bruins 

Their Vezina Trophy finalist as the league’s best goaltender is now back home in Finland with his family. Their 48-goal forward, a co-winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy, is “50/50 at best” to play Monday night, according to his head coach.
Yet the Boston Bruins still find themselves in a pretty good place heading into Monday night’s Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Carolina Hurricanes, leading the best-of-7 series 2 games to 1.
Certainly, if they can recapitulate the effort they got two days ago — a 29-save performance in net from newly installed No. 1 goalie Jaroslav Halak, a monster game from third line center Charlie Coyle, strong work on the back end from sixth defenseman Connor Clifton, etc. — the Bruins will be thrilled with Monday’s result and likely need one more contest to whoosh away the Canes. But it’s the playoffs, which means even in a year where we’re playing playoff hockey in mid-August in a neutral site with no fans in attendance — thanks, coronavirus — a team’s fates can change on a dime. Just ask the Hurricanes, who will likely be without 20-year-old wunderkind forward Andrei Svechnikov after he wrenched his knee in a front-of-the-crease dustup with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara in the third period Saturday.
One area they’ve constantly given themselves an advantage in through three games, however, has been at the faceoff circle.
Boston has won 112 of the 198 draws taken thus far, a stellar 56.6 percentage at the dot. That means more often than not, whether it’s in the offensive zone, neutral ice or a defensive draw, the Bruins are gaining possession. Puck possession leads to the ability to dictate where the play is going and increases a team’s scoring chances exponentially.
Perennial Selke Trophy nominee and four-time winner Patrice Bergeron is used to be among the league’s top guys in the circle, and he’s captured 41 of his 77 draws in this series. A clean win in the Carolina end led directly to a goal by David Pastrnak that gave Boston an early Game 1 lead. If you count the team’s three round robin games prior to the start of the postseason, Bergeron has won them at a 58.4 percent clip, with 94 victories — 15 more than his closest competitor, Columbus’ Pierre-Luc Dubois. But it’s Boston’s second and third centermen, David Krejci and the aforementioned Coyle, who have truly shone as of late.
Krejci has been successful on 62.8 percent of his faceoffs in the series thus far, corralling 27 of 43. Coyle has been even more of a beast, emerging victorious in an otherworldly 75 percent (21 of 28) of his. Making it even more remarkable is that it’s nearly 50 percent better than Coyle’s career winning percentage on postseason faceoffs (48.1 percent).
Together, Krejci and Coyle have done a terrific job gaining puck control when matched up against either Carolina’s top pivot, Sebastian Aho (22 of 51, 43 percent) or Vincent Trocheck (16 of 41, 39 percent).
Even the fourth line guys have followed suit; Sean Kuraly has won 9 of 15 faceoffs over the last two games, while Par Lindholm captured 5 of 9 after being inserted into the lineup for the first time Saturday.
Winning draws doesn’t automatically lead to success offensively or clearing the zone of trouble while on defense — but it’s a a great starting point. As long as the Bruins can maintain their discipline and success rate in the dot, their team-wide success in this area should also lead to similar results on the end-of-game scoreboard.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for the North Of Boston Media Group and CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||