If you’d like to talk about strength in numbers, there may be no better case study than the Endicott College baseball team.
The Gulls go 56 strong on their roster, more than even Major League Baseball teams are allowed to carry. While some might look at that as an abnormally large number that could cause bickering or jealousy in terms of playing time, Endicott sees it as a strength. The bigger the family, the better the support system.
It’s hard to argue with the results. The Gulls are 28-5 heading into this weekend’s action and have been climbing the national polls all season. This week’s D3baseball.com poll has them No. 5 in the country, and they’re No. 9 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll. That marks the first time in school history Endicott’s been ranked in the Top 10 of both major Division 3 college baseball polls.
After making the Division 3 Super Regionals last year (one step away from the College World Series), Endicott returned a number of all-star caliber players this season and reloaded in other spots. One of the reasons they could was the ‘Future Stars’ practices that have become a staple of the head coach Bryan Haley’s program.
One day a week (typically Thursdays), developing players hit the diamond for a full-scale game. With the expanded rosters, the games have become exhibitions between teams with nine players a side and any number of young pitchers getting work in simulated game conditions.
“We’ve been doing it since I got here, but the last few years it’s changed a lot. It’s like a legit, 6- or 7-inning game now,” said Haley, who has been at Endicott since 2008 and won his 400th game there earlier this season.
The energy at the ballpark for these ‘Future Stars’ practices is off the charts. Endicott’s regular starters fill the dugouts or bleachers, cheering for or helping coach up their younger teammates as if it were a playoff game.
Picking up the program’s future studs reinforces the a successful team culture and reminds the entire roster that they all have important roles to play.
“It’s a big deal. They guys who do play everyday, they understand and empathize. They know how important it is from playing in it because even a lot of our All-Conference guys didn’t play a ton as freshmen,” Haley. “When the younger guys feel the support from the starters in those games, they gain an understanding of how much bench support means in a game. It’s cyclical that way.”
Communication is also key, said Haley. He and his coaching staff are honest with every player as far as what their role might be. They’ve found a two-way street of truth and trust has created a reliable, resilient culture among the large roster.
Fun and focus equals wins
Depth has certainly been a strength for Endicott’s everyday lineup. There are eight players with over 100 plate appearances hitting .300 or better on the season, 11 with at least one home run, 20 with at least one RBI, and a staggering seven who have knocked in more than 20 runs.
Senior Caleb Shpur leads the club in RBI (43) to go with eight homers and a CCC-best 33 stolen bases. Jake Nardone is another big threat with nine bombs.
As good as Endicott’s offense has been, the pitching staff may be even better. The Gulls rank second nationally in earned run average at 3.06 and their walks/hits per inning of 1.16 led America as of Wednesday. Lefty Gabe Van Emon’s 6-0 record and microscopic 0.96 ERA are a big part of that.
“Gabe started as a reliever for us and early in his career was figuring thing out. In the end, he’s become our ace ... and has pitched like an ace all year,” Haley said. “So much of pitching is repetition, command in the count and just feeling it from a kinesics standpoint. You never know when it’s going to click.”
Teammate Chris Jenkins is second in the conference in ERA at 2.45. Max Tarlin has also been excellent out of the bullpen with eight saves.
Endicott has two more CCC series before the league playoffs, with non-league bouts against defending national champion Eastern Conn. State plus powers MIT and Tufts along the way.
As the defending league champions, the Gulls have had a target on their back all season. It’s even larger now: opponents would like nothing more than to say they knocked off the No. 5 ranked team in the country.
“Everybody’s coming for you with their highest level of focus and energy every time out,” Haley said. “We do appreciate that; I know when were playing ranked teams in years past, that was us.
“I think it’s cool for the guys to see a national ranking and understand what they’ve done, but at the same time you can’t let it distract you and you have to match that energy level.”
Getting back to the NCAA playoffs, perhaps winning a regional for the second time in school history, and trying to get further than 2022 are among the goals and the Gulls know to achieve them they need to maintain their everyday mindset.
“One of the things we say is F-squared equals two W. If we have fun and focus, we’ll get two wins,” Haley said.