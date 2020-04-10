Navigators add Fortuna, January

The North Shore Navigators continue to prepare for this summer's Futures Collegiate Baseball League season and recently they've added two of the area's most hotly recruited high school seniors.
St. John's Prep pitcher Zach Fortuna and Swampscott High catcher Dylan January were among the latest additions to the Navs, who call Lynn's Fraser Field home and are scheduled to begin their season in late May.
A lefthanded hurdler with tremendous control, Fortuna is slated to play college baseball at UMass Lowell and would be one of the Eagles top arms this spring at St. John's. Last year he struck out 43 in 10 appearances while helping his team reach the Super 8 championship game.
"Zach's an extremely competitive pitcher," said St. John's baseball coach Dan Letarte. "He's got solid command and control."
January joins as one of the Northeastern Conference's most dangerous deep threats with a league-leading seven homers last year and 13 in his varsity career. He's slated to play his college baseball at Franklin Pierce and is also tremendous defensively.
