LYNN — Needing a win to keep their season alive, the North Shore Navigators’ offense got off to a hot start in Thursday night’s Game 2 of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) Finals.
Unfortunately for the hosts, so did their opponent Danbury, CT.
After scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, the Navs watched the Westerners mash hit after hit — while also shooting themselves in the foot with some untimely errors and walks — to fall behind in the third and ultimately drop both the game and the series, 8-4.
While their summer may be over, it was a fantastic run for the Lynn-based squad. They went 20-20 during the regular season, finishing fourth in the Northern Division, only to get hot at the right time and roll all the way into the league championship series.
“I just told the guys I feel good about the team because they played hard all summer and that's why we got to the Finals," said Navigators' manager Bob Macaluso. "They grinded it out, played hard and did a really good job. We had good pitching and good defense that kept us in all the games. Some timely hitting as well, and we got here but unfortunately fell short. But I really like the team; really good team to coach."
In getting off to the quick start -- just as they did in Game 1 of the series before losing -- Matthias Haas croaked a 2-RBI single before Cal Christofori followed suit with an RBI single of his own. North Shore led 3-0 for the first two innings before a big third frame by Danbury opened things up.
The Westerners plated five runs in the aforementioned stanza, highlighted by a 3-run bomb to left by Matt Zaffino off starting pitcher Luke Marshall. Logan Bravo scored in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice ground out by Haas to cut the deficit to just one, but Danbury responded quick with two more runs in the fourth to seize a 7-4 advantage.
“They had a couple of hits, a couple walks ... we got off to a five run lead last night, too, but those guys are scrappy and we just couldn't shut them down after we scored the runs," said Macaluso. "They just kept coming back and we couldn't really slow them down there."
Danbury’s final run of the evening came in the sixth, as Nicholas Lorusso connected for an RBI single. Navs’ catcher Christofori made a tremendous catch in foul territory behind home plate to prevent any further damage in the inning. North Shore also got out of a bases loaded jam in the second with another stellar defensive play; that one coming from shortstop Alex Lemery, who made a diving stop on a hard hit ball before quickly shuffling the ball to second for the force out.
Overall, the Navs offensive stats lined up pretty well with their opponent in defeat. They had nine hits in total and were able to string together some great at bats throughout the night. But they ultimately stranded too many baserunners (11 to be exact) in the win-or-go-home situation.
“That was the biggest thing. We just have to work at it offensively a little bit more," said Macaluso. "That was the key. We needed a couple of big hits there with the runners on base. With nine hits we'd like to score a little bit more than four runs, and three of those came in the first. We had some opportunities for sure later in the game."
To his credit, James Sashin was excellent in relief for the Navs after Danbury took the lead early. He was on the hill for five full innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run to help keep his team within striking distance. He struck out four batters and walked none. In addition, Justin Butera also tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punchouts.
"James (Sashin) has been unbelievable," said Macaluso. "We haven't asked him to go five (until Thursday) because he'd need to be shut down all week after that. But we used him in a one or two inning role and he was very efficient. He led the league in appearances; he was a warrior for us all season."
Offensively, Jonathan Luders had a nice game at the plate for the hosts, connecting for two hits including a double and a perfectly placed bunt in the opening frame. Christofori also had two hits, Ryan Marra had a double, and Bravo finished off an impressive summer with a hit of his own.
Macaluso singled out Bravo at the end of the night, highlighting his power and patience at the plate following a slow start to the season.
"Logan really came on. He ended up hitting about 15 or 16 home runs and that led the league, so he's for sure a highlight for us," said Macaluso. "He got off to a slow start, didn't play in the spring and then after 30-40 at bats he really started hitting and he's a big power hitter."