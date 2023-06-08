Baseball teams can never have too much pitching — and the North Shore Navigators are certainly living by that old adage as the 2023 New England Collegiate Baseball League summer season kicks off this week.
The Navs have added a slew of hurlers with local ties to an already deep pitching staff as they opened the season Wednesday night on the road and prepare for Friday’s home debut at Fraser Field (against Keene at 7:05 p.m.).
A pair of players from South Hamilton have signed on in lefty Will Jones out of Northeastern and righty Cooper McGrath, who recently pitched at Trinity and will be headed to Northeastern as a graduate student. Jones was a standout at Hamilton-Wenham who earned his first collegiate win this past spring, and McGrath is a graduate of Pingree.
Peabody’s Ryan Bradley, a St. John’s Prep graduate who pitches for Bryant, is also on the staff.
Beverly’s Brayden Clark, who was one of the best Division 3 pitchers in New England for Salve Regina this past spring, will be a Navigator this summer along with Swampscott’s Pierce Friedman, who helped Stonehill baseball transition into the Division 1 ranks.
Evan Blanco, who was a star at Austin Prep and now throws for Virginia, is a definite arm to watch, and Belmont’s Nate Espelin also returns for another season.
To start the year, the Navigators boast 23 pitches as they look to manage the end of the Division 1 college baseball NCAA tournament and potential signees in the upcoming Major League draft.
Coming off a 13-31 season in 2022, the Navigators aim to use their depth to get off to a better start this summer. Playing in the NECBL, their roster features high level collegiate players from all over the country and some of the best leagues across all of baseball.
Veteran manager Bob Macaluso returns to lead North Shore as they open with a pair of road games Wednesday and Thursday before returning for Friday’s home opener. After another road trip Saturday, North Shore begins a four-game homestand that runs Sunday through Thursday.
It’s a 44-game season that runs through July 29; this year’s NECBL is divided into three divisions, with the Navs in the Coastal alongside Newport, Martha’s Vineyard, Mystic and Ocean State.
Outfielders Stan DeMartinis (Bentley) and Jake McElroy (Holy Cross from North Andover) are hitters to watch this summer. Danvers native D.J. Pacheco, who starred at St. John’s Prep and plays at Richmond, could be one of the squad’s top infielders. The lineup also includes sluggers from Clemson (outfielder Gavin Abrams and catcher Jacob Jarrell), Vanderbilt (infielder Ivan Arias), Tennessee (infielder Tanner Zellem) and Ohio State (Henry Kaczmar).
All in all, the roster appears to be a good mix of older college players with ties to the region and younger, talented types with high-level experience as North Shore looks to return to the playoffs for the second time since re-joining the NECBL in 2021.
It’s also a big summer for the Navigators, since they’ll be hosting the 2023 NECBL All-Star Game at Fraser Field. The festivities are scheduled for July 23 and it’s the first time the event will be held in Lynn since 2011.
“The NECBL All-Star Game is our showcase event where the rosters are filled with some of the best college players in the country who are certainly on track to be selected in an upcoming MLB draft,” NECBL commissioner Sean McGrath said. “This event is attended by every MLB scouting department, with some teams sending two or three scouts to evaluate our players.
“The Navigators organization and City of Lynn are well positioned to host this event by providing a beautiful setting at Fraser Field, where fans from all of our fourteen communities throughout New England will be able to enjoy watching the best-of-the-best this summer.”
Other players with North Shore ties that are signed to NECBL teams this summer include: Bishop Fenwick graduate Keegan O’Connor (an All-New England catcher for Quinnipiac) with the Bristol Blues; St. Mary’s of Lynn product Avien Cabral of Northeastern with Newport; St. John’s Prep graduate Pat D’Amico of Seton Hall with Upper Valley; and Endicott College standouts Caleb Shpur and Rian Schwede with Mystic and Nic Notarangelo with Vermont.