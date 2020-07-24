Logan Bravo's RBI single in the top of the eighth inning tied the game, but the host Nashua Silver Knights responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to sink the North Shore Navigators, 5-4, Friday night at Holman Stadium.
The Navs fell to 8-8 on the season and have now dropped eight of their last 11 games. The Silver Knights improved to 10-7 and have beaten the Navigators in three of five meetings this summer, including the last three.
Bravo had given North Shore a 3-0 lead by cranking a three-run homer in the third inning, scoring Ben Malgeri and Cody Morissette ahead of him. The Silver Knights responded with two runs in the bottom of the third and got another to tie it in the seventh.
First baseman Cam Climo, like Bravo, had two hits for the Navigators, who start a six-game homestand at Fraser Field in Lynn Saturday night (6 p.m.) against the Brockton Rox.