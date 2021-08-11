Jumping out to a quick lead wasn't enough to give the North Shore Navigators a victory in the opening game of the New England Collegiate Baseball League's best 2-of-3 championship series Wednesday night.
After scoring the game's first four runs, the Navigators saw the host Danbury (Conn.) Westerners dominate from there in a 13-5 Game 1 triumph at Rogers Park
Chasing their first NECBL championship since 2010, the Navigators return home Thursday night to host the Westerners at Fraser Field (7:05) in Game 2 in hopes of keeping their Fay Vincent Sr. Cup dreams alive.
The Northern Division champions got off to a quick start against Danbury starter Angelo Tonas when Joe Lomuscio blasted a two-run homer in the top of the first, scoring Logan Bravo (who had singled) ahead of him.
Dylan Brazil and Bravo doubled that lead in the third inning with back-to-back solo home runs, making it 4-0. But the Westerners began to chip away at that lead as Jack Payton launched a two-run dinger in the bottom of the frame.
Ryan Marra got one back for the Navs in the top of the fourth against reliever Jimmy Fahey, hitting his team's fourth homer of the night,. But the hosts exploded for seven runs in the home half of the fourth to take a 9-5 lead, highlighted by a pair of two-run home runs by Henry Strmecki and Cam Masterman. In doing so, they chased North Shore starter Aaron Groller from the contest.
The hosts added four more runs for good measure in the bottom of the seventh on a bases loaded wild pitch followed by a three-run homer off the bat of Andrew Jenkins off reliever Evan Christopulos.