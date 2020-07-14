LYNN -- Despite five strong innings out of the bullpen by Tom Chmielewski and Griffin Green, the North Shore Navigators dropped their fourth straight game Tuesday night, falling to the visiting New Britain Bees, 3-2, at Fraser Field.
The Navigators (6-4 overall) rallied from an early two-run deficit when Logan Bravo and Cam Climo came around to score on a pair of unearned runs. But the Bees took the lead for good in the fourth inning, and two New Britain pitchers limited the hosts to just five hits.
Jonathan Luders had an RBI single for the locals.