Brockton Rox 2, North Shore Navigators 1: Knotted at one going into the bottom of the ninth, the Rox plated the walk-off run on an error in the infield to pull out the win. Despite his team's loss, Cedric Gillette had a strong start on the mound, going five innings while allowing just three hits, one earned run and striking out six. Ricky Alexy and Patrick Hannon each tossed scoreless innings in relief as well. Offensively, the Navs (6-5) managed five hits, led by two apiece from Jonathan Luders and Logan Bravo. Ryan Turenne scored the Navs only run of the game, although it was unearned. 

