Going back to his days at Lynnfield High, Jon Luders has always been been described as a gamer:
The kind of player that puts team needs above his personal goals, rises to every challenge and always has an extra second to spare to chat with a fan, sign an autograph or make someone feel good about the game of baseball.
In his three seasons with the North Shore Navigators, Luders' demeanor has certainly impressed teams all around the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Last week, the NECBL's managers voted him the 2022 Sportsman of the Year.
“Jonathan Luders has been with me for three years (on the Navigators) and he plays the game the right way. He’s an all-around really good player, one of the best defensive players in the entire NECBL, and just a great teammate," said Navs manager Bob Macaluso, who nominated Luders for the award.
Each of the 14 managers around the league nominated a player and managers couldn't vote for their own selection. Luders came out atop the ballot, the first Navigators ever to win the honor.
“Luders…always (stayed) after games to sign autographs until the last fan (was) gone, regardless of his day at the park,” Navigators President Derek January said.
This past summer, Luders played in 26 games with 21 hits and 13 runs scored plus five RBI. He joined the Navs for his third summer after starting the year in the Cape Cod League and continued to cement his reputation as one of New England's best defenders by making only two errors and turning 18 double plays — more than any other shortstop in the NECBL.
“Luders changes the dynamic of the game around him for the better each time he steps on the field,” said Swampscott’s Luke Marshall, a third-year Navigators pitcher who is heading to Fairfield next year. “He is one of the most natural leaders (I’ve played with), sets the prime example that any coach or player would want to emulate … and shows the most genuine love for the game.”
Off the field, Luders worked at the Navigators’ Field of Dreams Baseball Clinic and acted as a mentor for “You’re With Us,” a program that helps create inclusion opportunities for young adults with disabilities.
“Luders is an amazing teammate and is extremely well respected by anyone that encounters him,” said third-year Navigator Jake McElroy, an outfielder from Holy Cross. “He greets everyone with a smile and makes it a point to become friendly with everyone on the team and throughout Navs Nation.
“He has an incredible work ethic and loves sharing his knowledge in order to help his teammates become better players as well,” McElroy added. “He makes plays all over the field every night that contribute directly to winning games and makes everyone who comes to the field better every day.”
Playing his college ball at Seton Hall, Luders had a career .297 batting average for the Pirates. This past season was his most outstanding, hitting at a .358 clip with 14 RBI and 13 runs scored.