A longtime veteran and a reliable pitching ace will represent the North Shore Navigators at this weekend's New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game.
North Andover native Jake McElroy, in this third summer playing at Fraser Field in Lynn, was selected to the All-Star team as an outfielder. The Holy Cross slugger has a team-high 11 runs scored with 10 RBI to go with a .347 on-base and .257 batting average. He has six multi-hit games in 30 outings.
Ace righty Jake Gigliotti out of Northeastern University is also an All-Star for the Navs. He's got a 1.78 earned run average (8th in the NECBL) through 30 1/3 innings and leads North Shore with 34 strikeouts.
In addition, slugger Nathan Blasick out of West Virginia University will participate in the annual Home Run Derby. His 11 RBI are tied for second on the squad, he has a .770 OPS and he's the only Nav with more than one round tripper this summer.
Lynnfield native Jon Luders of Seton Hall is also eligible for the fan vote for the final roster spot at vote22.necbl.com
This year's All-Star Game takes place at the Shark Tank, home of Martha's Vineyard, next Sunday afternoon.