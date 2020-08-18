If there was any doubt Ben Malgeri is a five-tool player, it was erased on Tuesday.
The North Shore Navigators' star hit for the cycle against Nashua on the same day he was named the Futures League's Defensive Player of the Year. An outstanding outfielder from Northeastern, Malgeri has five outfield assists and singled, doubled, triples and hit his fourth homer of the summer in the squad's 13-9 loss to the Silver Knights.
Sal Frelick garnered FCBL honors as the league's top Pro Prospect. A projected first round pick in next year's Major League draft out of Boston College Frelick is hitting a league best .400 after Tuesday's action.
Tommy Seidl also homered Tuesday while Logan Bravo, Cam Climo and Jack Whorf had two hits each. North Shore (17-20) finishes up its season on Wednesday against Brockton.