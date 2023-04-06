DANVERS — Now that he’s the sixth president of the NCAA, you might think the term ‘student-athlete’ is more important to former Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker than ever before.
Baker, however, has always carried the importance of balancing being both a student and an athlete close to his heart.
It’s been a busy week for Baker as he oversaw the NCAA’s most visible events in the men’s and women’s basketball Final Fours this past weekend in Dallas and Houston, respectively. So via video from his office at their headquarters in Indianapolis, Baker delivered a message of congratulations to the 15 nominees for the 2023 Salem News Student-Athlete Award.
“It’s what the NCAA is all about,” Baker said, “and I know it’s what your families, teachers and coaches believe you are all about.”
Baker grew up playing sports and was a basketball standout at Needham High. He and his wife, Lauren, settled in Swampscott where they raises their three children. Sons Charlie Jr. and A.J. were student-athletes for the Big Blue, and long after their graduation their dad would be seen at Swampscott High games (home and away) cheering on the locals during his eight years as one of the most popular governors in America.
“I want to say how proud I am, as a card-carrying member of the North Shore, to know that you will all continue to carry that flag for all your great communities,” Baker said in the video. “I was a student-athlete, I married a student-athlete, my brother was one and my kids were student-athletes. I know how much work it takes for you to get where you are.”
The 61st annual Salem News Student-Athlete Award, announced Wednesday evening at Danversport Yacht Club, combines the qualities of being excellent in the classroom, selfless in community service, humble in leadership and outstanding on the field. Those are all qualities Baker has seen many times in many young men and women from the North Shore — and now nationwide as he guides the NCAA.
“Congratulations to you all,” Baker said. “Being nominated by your school leadership for this award says a lot about who you are and they way they see you.”