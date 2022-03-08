220305_SNJCH_GYMNASTICS-3331.jpg

Sophomore Bella Misiura, who helped guide the Masconomet Regional gymnastics team to its consecutive state title this winter, has been selected as the Most Valuable Gymnast in the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League, which released its annual list of awards.

Several of Misiura's Chieftains' teammates were also honored as All-Conference choices, all of whom were based off of their overall scoring average throughout the season.

Freshman Meri Brandt of Masconomet was an All-Conference for the unbeaten league champions in the all-around after averaging a fantastic 37.938 points per meet. Fellow Chieftains Fallon Eberhardt (9.527), a freshman, and junior Greta Mowers (9.388), were picked for their prowess on the vault, as was senior captain Emma Quirk (8.913) on floor exercises.

Beverly had a pair of All-Conference selections as Keegan Richardson had a 9.188 average on floor exercises and Sydney Spencer did as well on the beam at 8.775. In addition, the Panthers' Julie Sciamanna was chosen as the NEC/CAL Coach of the Year.

Other All-Conference selections included Madison Westcott of Danvers (all-around, 36.138), Georgia Greaves of Hamilton-Wenham (uneven bars, 8.963), Maeve MccIlroy of Marblehead/Swampscott (uneven bars, 8.825), and Brandi DiCicco of Winthrop (beam, 9.25).

Peabody High was given the Team Spirit Award.

