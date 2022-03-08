Sophomore Bella Misiura, who helped guide the Masconomet Regional gymnastics team to its consecutive state title this winter, has been selected as the Most Valuable Gymnast in the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League, which released its annual list of awards.
Several of Misiura's Chieftains' teammates were also honored as All-Conference choices, all of whom were based off of their overall scoring average throughout the season.
Freshman Meri Brandt of Masconomet was an All-Conference for the unbeaten league champions in the all-around after averaging a fantastic 37.938 points per meet. Fellow Chieftains Fallon Eberhardt (9.527), a freshman, and junior Greta Mowers (9.388), were picked for their prowess on the vault, as was senior captain Emma Quirk (8.913) on floor exercises.
Beverly had a pair of All-Conference selections as Keegan Richardson had a 9.188 average on floor exercises and Sydney Spencer did as well on the beam at 8.775. In addition, the Panthers' Julie Sciamanna was chosen as the NEC/CAL Coach of the Year.
Other All-Conference selections included Madison Westcott of Danvers (all-around, 36.138), Georgia Greaves of Hamilton-Wenham (uneven bars, 8.963), Maeve MccIlroy of Marblehead/Swampscott (uneven bars, 8.825), and Brandi DiCicco of Winthrop (beam, 9.25).
Peabody High was given the Team Spirit Award.