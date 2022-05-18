MIDDLETON — The Northeastern Conference held its annual Scholar Athlete Banquet at Ferncroft Country Club this past weekend.
In all, 20 student-athletes — one male and one female from each of the NEC’s 10 member schools — were honored for their outstanding accomplishments in both academics and their respective athletic ventures. On hand were not only their parents, but also the principals and athletic directors from the NEC schools.
Beverly’s representatives were Kayleigh Crowell and Jaxon Thomas. Crowell was a three-sport captain for the Panthers in soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse and also ran outdoor track during her time at Beverly High. Thomas, currently a captain of the Orange-and-Black’s boys lacrosse team, also golfed and was a hockey defenseman.
Peabody saw Emma Bloom and Brendan Smith honored. Bloom, a Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year nominee, made her presence felt on the soccer pitch, the basketball court and the softball diamond for the Tanners. Also a three-sport star, Smith was a key contributor to Peabody High’s football, indoor track and baseball programs.
Danvers had Arianna Bezanson and Colin Kelter chosen as its two worthy recipients. Bezanson, another Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year nominee, is one of state’s best soccer players and headed to continue her career at Colgate. She also played basketball, swam, and did both indoor and outdoor track at DHS. Kelter was also a standout in both indoor and outdoor track for the Falcons as well as an outstanding football player.
A pair of excellent choices came from Salem High, where Natalie Wessell and Jevon Beaver were selected. Wessell was a libero on the Witches’ volleyball team who made a big impact every time she took the court. Beaver, currently a senior co-captain on the Salem High boys lacrosse team who will continue his career as a defenseman at Rivier College; he also participated in gymnastics for the school.
Masconomet saw both Sarah McVey and Ian Darling lauded for their respective talents. McVey was a three-season track and field star for the Chieftains, running cross country as well as both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Darling also ran cross country and was one of the best wrestlers in the state at 138 pounds, an Academic All-American who will move on to Northeastern University to study chemical engineering.
The representatives for Marblehead were Grace Miller and Craig Michalowski. Miller played soccer and ran both indoor and outdoor track for the Magicians, while Michalowski was a wideout and defensive back for the unbeaten Super Bowl champion MHS football team while also starring on the hardcourt for the boys basketball squad.
Swampscott’s two selections were Sophie DiGrande and Cole Hamernick. DiGrande was stellar for the Big Blue in soccer, basketball and on the tennis courts; Hamerick is a two-time Super Bowl champion in football who also ran indoor track and currently plays for for Swampscott’s boys lacrosse team.
Also recognized for their superb achievements both academically and athletically were Gloucester’s Darey Muller (soccer, indoor and outdoor track) and Andrew Coelho (soccer, indoor and outdoor track); Saugus High’s Cassandra Israelson (field hockey, volleyball, basketball, golf) and Jason Ciampa (golf, indoor and outdoor track); and Winthrop’s Nora McCarey (soccer, indoor and outdoor track) and Ari Hain (boys soccer, boys hockey, boys tennis).