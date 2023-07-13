EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written prior to Jean DePlacido’s unexpected passing on Sunday.
The road to the U15 National Championship was clear cut for the New England FC North Shore Premier Soccer Club Girls 2008 squad.
The team, coached by Dushawne “Doc” Simpson and his assistant, Jackie Gauthier Hughes, came in as the No. 1 seed and went undefeated with a 4-0 record to win the championship at the Voice of America Athletic Complex in West Chester, Ohio.
The North Shore club allowed only three goals the entire tournament while scoring eight.
There were 19 girls on the team, but because of injuries and players missing games they didn’t have a full squad until the finals. One of them, Antonella Najim of Danvers, is a sophomore at Pingree while Riley Dyer, Andi Ferry, and Sidney Reno are freshmen at the school.
Other team members are Sydney Ball, Kaylee Barrett, Liv Carlson, Emma Damour, Kate Fry, Sylvia Guarrachino, Sophia Guimares, Sadie Halpern, Emma Hughes, Gace Marquis, Sophie Skabeikis, Taylor Osterlind, Jane Raymond. Abby St. Clair, and Abby Shimelman.
Skabeikis, a Nahant native and a freshman at St. Mary’s of Lynn, scored the game-winner in the finals on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining against second seed FRAM SC, giving NEFC a thrilling 2-1 victory.
“Sophie was tripped in the box, and she’s the one we would want taking that kick because she’s our leading scorer,” said Simpson. “That was the toughest team we faced in the tournament. We had played them in a tourney in Tampa during the winter and won, 2-0.”
North Shore needed to win or tie in their third game against Triangle United Gold to advance and found themselves trailing, 1-0, before Skabeikis scored to tie it. The locals went on to win, 2-1, to advance to the finals.
North Shore began tournament play in Ohio by beating Albion SC Idaho, 2-1, and South Lakes SC Oklahoma Cosmos, 2-0.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN