This season’s Pingree School field hockey team was chock full of talent, upperclassmen with experience, and depth all over the field. Once they figured out how to create more space for their passes and develop better ball possession, the Highlanders turned into a championship machine.
That team’s season-long dream of capturing the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) Class C title became a reality on Sunday as senior captain Olivia Donahue scored a goal and assisted on two others as Pingree shut out New Hampton, 3-0, on the campus of Loomis-Chaffee in Windsor, Conn.
Junior goalie Sadie Canelli recorded her third shutout in three playoff games (and her 15th of the season) by stopping nine shots, five of were “lights out athletic saves” according to head coach Jen Richardson.
The NEPSAC crown was Pingree’s first since 2019.
“It was the best possible time for the girls to put it all together,” said Richardson, whose Highlanders finished the season with a sparkling 21-2-1 mark. “They literally took the ball and ran with it.”
Donahue, who had a team-high six points (2 G, 4 A) in three postseason games, fed Nina Husak for a goal just 4:35 into the game. “We wanted to get out to a fast start and did so ... literally,” said Richardson.
Donahue made it 2-0 with a goal of her own in the second quarter, and fellow senior captain Cammi Traveis scored off of a Donahue assist in the second half.
Husak, a senior captain and backbone of the team defensively, led a unit that handled New Hampton’s fast, speedy forwards. Seniors Grace Mullaney and Maggie Collins in the midfield, Annie Smith (3 goals and an assist in a quarterfinal win over Kents Hill) at forward, and Mia Shuman also turned in exceptional performances to guide the Highlanders to the Class C crown.
