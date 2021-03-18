The Fall 2 high school girls volleyball season is upon us. Most teams are already off and running, hoping to enjoy an uninterrupted 'Fall 2' campaign after missing out on the opportunity to play over the regular winter season.
The usual suspects are back with a vengeance, as Danvers, Masconomet, Ipswich and Essex Tech will all look to continue their winning ways. Teams like Beverly, Marblehead and Swampscott hope to make their mark in the ever-competitive NEC, and overall, most squads will use this altered season to prepare for what we all hope will be a more normal go at it next winter.
I'll remain on the volleyball beat throughout this season, but for now, let's take a look at some of the key players and what to expect from our local squads across the North Shore.
BEVERLY
Head coach: Ashley Chalifour
Last year's record: 6-14
Captains: Emma Knott, Sr.; Caroline Stott, Sr.; Rory Harmon, Sr.
Other key players: Caroline Ploszay, Jr.; Mya Perron, Soph.; Beatrice Lesser, Jr.; Natalie Reynolds, Soph.; Sierra Sadoski, Jr.; Abby Ruggieri, Soph.; Nikki Erricola, Soph.
Outlook: Now in head coach Ashley Chalifour's second season, Beverly has talked about improving both individually and as a team. Working on the program's culture through hard work and driving home a team-first mentality are all on the Panthers' agenda over the next six weeks.
DANVERS
Head coach: George LeVasseur
Last year's record: 25-1
Captains: Carly Goodhue, Sr.; Lily Eldridge, Sr.; Megan Murphy, Sr.
Other key players: Shayla Saad, Jr.; Tess Vontzalides, Jr.; Alexia Simpson, Jr.; Emma Callahan, Soph.
Outlook: According to head coach George LeVasseur, his team is, more than anything, just happy to be back in the gym. "They're excited to be back with each other, excited to be able to push each other and focus on what's happening in our gym and hopefully compete as much as we can," he said. "Obviously the hope is for another league title; it would be our sixth in a row if we can with it this year."
Danvers is already off to a 4-0 start this season and has stretched its NEC win streak to 66 straight matches.
ESSEX TECH
Head coach: Pam Leete
Last year's record: 16-5
Captains: Ariana Magee, Sr.; Emily Marshall, Sr.; Julia Ahern, Sr.
Other key players: Molly Wetherbee, Sr.; Katie Napoli, Sr.; Ali Tkach, Jr.
Outlook: Head coach Pam Leete has her players focused on the positives this season in that they have the opportunity to play and have a sense of normalcy being back doing what they love with one another. The ability to stay flexible and be ready to adapt to any changes that might crop up, she said, are musts.
Reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP, setter Ariana Magee, is back to lead Essex Tech. Fellow captains and outside hitters Emily Marshall and Julia Ahern will look to keep the Hawks atop the conference.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Head coach: Jen Flynn
Last year's record: 8-12
Captains: Emma Day, Sr.; Charlene Fibbe, Sr.; Mia Flynn, Sr.; Violet Landymore, Sr.
Other key players: Audrey Fusco, Sr.,; Annalise Miller, Sr.; Lian Jukanovich, Sr.,; Lisette Leonard, Jr.,; Isabella Toldeo, Jr.
Outlook: The Generals began the year by knocking off rival Ipswich and look like a team ready to make a name for itself in the Cape Ann League. It's a very cohesive group, on and off the court, which should lead to good sharing of the ball and solid offensive rhythm.
IPSWICH
Head coach: Staci Sonke
Last year's record: 16-6
Captains: Louisa Roesler, Sr.; Anna Mossler, Sr.; Jillian Gregory,
Other key players: Meghan Wallace, Jr.; Claire O'Flynn, Jr.; Kendra Brown, Soph.; Elizabeth Linkletter, Jr.
Outlook: The Tigers boast a deep bench and according to coach Staci Sonke, they're very consistent across the board. "We have a group of tough, hardworking players who are ready to fight for a spot on the court which is really refreshing," she said. "They're all buying in to how I coach and run the program so we're just hoping to develop consistency and connections. We're really excited for the 10 games we have coming up."
MARBLEHEAD
Head coach: Killeen Miller
Last year's record: 12-8
Captains: Abby Shwartz, Sr.; Emma Lawler, Sr.; Anna Schluter, Sr.; Samantha Oberlander, Sr.
Other key players: Keira Thompson, Soph.; Lilah Thompson, Jr.
Outlook: The Magicians, said head coach Killeen Miller, are young but talented, full of energy and driven to succeed. Making smart, competitive decisions through their offensive options will help them reach those goals; so will being more aggressive during out-of-system plays.
MASCONOMET
Head coach: Mike Scammon
Last year's record: 17-5
Captains: Paige Richardson, Sr.; Sarah Reblin, Sr.; Sophia Varinos, Sr.; Robyn Seymour, Sr.; Charlotte Losee, Sr.
Other key players: Vanessa Latam, So.; Camryn Wettstone, So.
Outlook: The Chieftains join the Northeastern Conference looking to build off the last several successful campaigns in the Cape Ann League. Five captains lead the way and the team has a great mix of experienced seniors and sophomore newcomers who should contribute both at the net and in the passing game.
PEABODY
Head coach: Lisa Keene
Last year's record: 10-11
Captains: Maggie Bena, Sr.; Samantha Silva, Sr.; Sophia Hollingshed, Sr.
Other key players: Abby Bettencourt, Fr.; Isabel Bettencourt, So,; Sarah Broughton, Jr.; Allison Flewelling, So.
Outlook: The Tanners had their leading returner in kills opt to do indoor track in this Fall 2 season but with a couple of wins under their belt already look to have plenty of talent to fill the void. The three senior captains are great compliments for some strong young passers and an immensely talented sophomore class that saw time in 2019 as freshmen.
SALEM ACADEMY
Head coach: Drew Betts
Last year's record: 3-16
Captains: Emely Foe, Jr.; Makenzie Atkinson, Jr.; Emilyse Minaya, Jr.; Morgan Hill, Sr.; Richelle Obrero, Sr.
Other key players: TBD
Outlook: "The Navigators are eager to get back on the court and will be led by all-league performer Emely Foe," said Betts. "Emely had a breakout sophomore season and has been hard at work to build on that success. Senior Morgan Hill and Richelle Obrero will look to work with some of the other returners to set the example as leaders. There is a ton of interest in volleyball this season and the girls are excited to get to work in preparing for their first game."
SALEM
Head coach: Craig Massey
Last year's record: 3-17
Captains: Fraysha Rodney-Guerrero, Sr. RSH; Presley Shairs, Jr. OH; Natalie Wessell, Jr., Libero.
Other key players: Emily Melo, Sr. Setter; Anna Cantone, Jr., MH; Christin Napierkowski, Sr.; Braegan Fitzgerald, Sr., Libero.
Outlook: Overall, the Witches are a relatively young team, with a number of juniors looking to make their mark. According to Massey, Salem is approaching this season as preparation for the fall, working on "building up fundamental skills." Salem had strong numbers this year, fielding three full teams (varsity, JV and freshmen).
SWAMPSCOTT
Head coach: Ryan Celli
Key players: Nickole Fein, Jr. Isabel Comfort, Jr.; Izabella Pitman, Sr.; Anastasia Hayes, So.; Sophia Mento, Jr; Cece Gordon, Fr.; Brooke Farnum, Fr.
Outlook: It's a new era for the Big Blue with a new head coach and just one senior. Swampscott is working hard to develop skills and compete in the always tough NEC.
