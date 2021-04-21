Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun will give way to showers this afternoon. Thunder is possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.