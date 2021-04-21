The Fall 2 high school girls volleyball season officially comes to a close this week — and what a successful run it was.
The majority of our local squads were able to compete in at least 10 matches in this makeshift campaign, and realistically, after missing out on a normal fall session, any number of games would’ve been a positive.
Over in Peabody, the Tanners made phenomenal strides throughout the two-month season. Led by outstanding underclassmen sisters Isabel, a sophomore, and Abby Bettencourt, a freshman, Peabody reeled off an eight-game win streak en route to a solid 9-4 overall record.
The Tanners didn’t have their best showing in Tuesday’s season finale against league power Danvers, but that didn’t take away from a run that would’ve safely garnered them a spot in the state tournament in a normal year.
“We just were not ready for today and didn’t come with our very best game,” Peabody head coach Lisa Keene said following her team’s 3-0 defeat to the Falcons. “In order to take a set against Danvers, you have to pretty much play without any errors and we just made far too many.
“But overall I think we did reach expectations, and we’re looking forward to starting back up the fall. It will be a different team, a different look since we’re graduating seven seniors, but there’s a lot of talent on the JV side and we have a lot of girls that are 100 percent ready to move up right now.”
Before Peabody looks ahead to the 2021 fall season, it’ll undoubtedly spend some time celebrating the year that was.
Following a season opening defeat to Chelmsford (a competitive 3-2 setback), the Tanners got in the win column by sweeping Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead. They then dropped consecutive matches to Masconomet and Danvers before topping Beverly, Salem, Saugus, Marblehead, Winthrop, Masco in their second meeting, Swampscott and Beverly again. The triumph over Masco and the second victory over Beverly (a 3-0 win after a 3-2 win earlier in the season) were true signs that the group had improved each time out, which was certainly a No. 1 focus in a year like this.
“I think we got a lot better with our communication and getting out of certain situations that we weren’t able to earlier in the year,” said Keene. “Our service game improved a ton, and individually we had different girls step up on a given night.”
Two of those girls who were consistently stellar were the Bettencourt sisters. The duo was among the team leaders in kills, aces, digs and assists, and formed a unique chemistry when on the court together.
Both sisters are true setters, but Keene says that when they share the court and one is setting, the other serves as a right side hitter.
“They just have a higher volleyball intelligence than most girls out there and play club volleyball together, so they always seem to know where the other one is going to be,” said Keene. “They’re just really nice girls, too. They help the other girls on the team. Just being around those two I think has made the other girls better.”
Peabody has also gotten tremendous contributions from Sarah Broughton (no relation to Tanners boys basketball coach Thad Broughton). The junior boasts a strong net game (she’s second on the team in kills behind Isabel Bettencourt), has been a consistent server and has a knack for scooping up balls before they touch ground.
Senior Sophia Hollingshed, junior Krissy Cardelo, sophomore Michaela Alperen and sophomore Alli Flewelling also regularly contributed to the cause.
Peabody’s communication and cohesiveness as a unit unquestionably aided in the team’s overall success, and with plenty of talent returning to the fold next year, all signs point to another excellent go at it this autumn.
A young Beverly squad has struggled to find the win column regularly, but that doesn’t mean the Orange-and-Black didn’t battle each and every time they hit the court.
The Panthers have won at least one set in all but two of their matches, and just last week they came out on the right side of things against Winthrop for their second win of the season.
Sophomore Natalie Reynolds, who currently stands second on the team in kills, recorded a dozen kills in the victory, while the team’s leader in kills, fellow sophomore Mya Perron, added nine. Beatrice Lesser, the team’s leader in assists, dished out a whopping 29 of them in the triumph as well.
It’s been a complete team effort for Beverly all season, with girls like Abby Ruggieri, Caroline Ploszay, Caroline Stott and Sierra Sadoski also turning in some fine performances for coach Ashley Chalifour’s squad.
Essex Tech wrapped up its season last week with a 3-0 sweep of Greater Lowell to finish with a 14-1 overall record. The Hawks were terrific all year, with their only loss coming in a competitive setback to perennial powerhouse Danvers — a team that’s still unbeaten on the season.
In the final triumph, senior Julia Ahern had seven kills and nine aces; junior Ali Tkach had seven kills of her own; senior Molly Wetherbee added five kills and senior Katie Napoli had six. Ariana Magee also concluded a phenomenal career with six aces, two blocks and a team-best 25 assists.
One of the most impressive notes about the Hawks’ fantastic campaign? Outside of their 3-0 loss to the defending state finalists from Danvers, they swept all but two of their matches, with the only blemishes coming in a pair of 3-1 victories over Lowell Catholic.
Quick stat update for Salem Academy, which is now 2-6 on the season:
The Navigators have been led by junior Emily Foe, who is tops on the team with 49 kills, 20 aces and 25 digs. Classmate Emilyse Minaya has been strong with 13 aces, eight kills and 13 digs, while senior Morgan Hill has chipped in 19 aces and 23 digs on the year.
After topping both Swampscott and Peabody in a rare doubleheader Tuesday, Danvers is now just one win away from its second consecutive unbeaten season. The Falcons currently sit at 14-0, and only a match against Marblehead this Thursday (10 a.m.) stands in their way of perfection.
Should they win, it would not only secure that second straight undefeated regular season, but also their 76th straight win in Northeastern Conference play and their sixth straight regular season league title.
Net Gains is a high school girls volleyball column that will appear in The Salem News each Wednesday during the Fall 2 season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
