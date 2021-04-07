For a team as new and inexperienced as Salem Academy girls volleyball, growth and development is of the utmost importance. Competing in a pandemic-altered Fall 2 campaign only further solidifies that sentiment as the Navigators look to persevere with improvements each and every day.
It all started back in 2013, when Salem Academy began their journey to relevance by implementing a club squad; one year later they were a full blown varsity group. Now, under the tutelage of two first-year head coaches in Sarah Mullarkey and Devyn Ryan, the driven group is eager to make their mark.
“It’s been really fun, but it’s basically been a sprint,” Mullarkey, who along with Ryan took over the program at the start of this season, remarked.
“We started two or three weeks behind all the other schools and had three days of tryouts and two days of practice before getting thrown into our first match,” Mullarkey continued. “The improvement is there and historically I don’t think they’ve had coaches that knew much about the game, so it’s been great to teach them and watch them learn all the fundamentals, which is really what this level is all about.”
Both Mullarkey and Ryan boast vast experience in the sport. They got their start as teammates on the first-ever graduating volleyball class at Salem High School, competing from the program’s inaugural season in 2007 through 2010. Mullarkey went on to play for Bridgewater State, serving as a senior captain in 2014 before getting her feet wet on the coaching side of things. She made stops at Beantown Volleyball Club out of Newton, Marblehead High (serving as an assistant to current head coach Killeen Miller), and Avidity Volleyball Club in Danvers, where she continues to coach today.
Ryan played independently on several club teams during her high school career and competed at the intramural level at Marist College. Collectively, the two leaders bring a unique and relatable perspective to the table and are able to work off of each other to yield the best possible results.
“I grew up in Salem but had no prior tie to the charter school, nor did I know any of the kids on the team,” admitted Mullarkey. “But it’s been really fun for me to get back to the basics, and even more fun to see the progress we’ve made in the three weeks so far.
“It’s been great to be able to kind of bounce off each other, too. (Ryan) was a defensive player in high school and I was a setter, so we do well balancing out offense and defense. She’s also one of my best friends, so it’s just great to have that person next to you and it gets us in the right mindset.”
While the new coaching tandem is still working out the kinks and learning on the fly, the team is already finding success.
The Navigators recorded their first win of the year with a 3-1 decision over Pioneer Charter earlier this week. Having split their first two matches, they hope to play between 8-10 matches before the campaign wraps up.
In terms of the individual talent on the team, it all starts with junior middle hitter Emely Foe. The third-year standout, a member of the program since she was a freshman, was an all-league performer last year and has earned praise from Mullarkey for her ability to score points at the net.
“Emely’s a go-to player for us if we want a kill and she’s great at blocking, super athletic and moves to the ball really well,” said Mullarkey. “She isn’t afraid to get on net and go for the ball; we’ve definitely relied on her a lot.”
One of the team’s two seniors, Morgan Hill, is another player who has stepped up both in the leadership department and with her play.
“She’s been really big for us at the service line, either getting a lot of aces or putting the other team out of place,” said Mullarkey, who also singled out fellow senior captain Richelle Obrero.
In addition, juniors Emilyse Minaya, Makenzie Atkinson and Sophia Jimenez have all performed well, as have Sintia Nunez and Angie Benoit on the back row. Mullarkey noted that every girl on the team plays a role and someone different is capable of stepping up on any given night.
“We’re just focusing on getting better each game and working on what we need to work on, but definitely trying to have fun, too,” said Foe. “We try not to focus as much on winning every game, but rather getting better with our skills and getting better talking and communicating on the court.
“The first win was great for us because even though it was only the second game of the season, we were able to see improvements in all aspects.”
While every match is important to the Navigators’ progression, a bout with Salem High Tuesday night might take the cake in terms of the excitement it brought to the team. Not only were the two coaches going up against their former leader, Witches’ veteran head coach Craig Massey, but many of the girls on both sides know each other and looked forward to competing on the court.
“It’s definitely exciting because we haven’t been able to play them yet since last year got cancelled,” said Foe. “Even if we don’t win, we’re just happy to play people in our actual city.”
“Devyn and I have really been looking forward to it,” Mullarkey added prior to the match on Tuesday night. “I think it’s kind of meaningful for everyone here. It just adds a little extra charge, a little extra pump, and I know Devyn and I will be on the sidelines jumping up and down for every play.”
At the start of the Fall 2 season, both the Danvers and Essex Tech squads had aspirations of running the table. With a small number of matches remaining, each club remains on track to achieve that goal.
The Falcons (8-0) topped Winthrop late last week to run their Northeastern Conference winning streak to a remarkable 70 straight matches. The reigning Division 2 North champions and state finalists have won five straight conference titles and have shown no signs of giving up that title.
Meanwhile, Essex Tech sat at 10-0 heading into Tuesday night’s tilt against Lowell Catholic. What’s more impressive is the Hawks have swept every single match, with two 3-0 wins over Mystic Valley, Greater Lawrence, Northeast Tech, Shawsheen Tech and Whittier Tech.
Julia Ahern recently set a school record with 15 aces in a dominant 25-1, 25-14, 25-14 victory over Shawsheen, while Molly Wetherbee, Ariana Magee and Ali Tkach all continue to play well.
Shout out to the Ipswich High seniors, who were all recognized in Monday’s setback to Hamilton-Wenham on Senior Night. Louisa Roesler, Anna Mossler, Jillian Gregory and Gabrielle Ring make up that fourth-year class for the Tigers, which will wrap up their stellar careers Wednesday against Georgetown.
“These seniors have been a pleasure to get to know over the course of our long awaited season,” said first-year Ipswich head coach Staci Sonke. “I admire their commitment to the sport and their love for their teammates. I’m excited to see what they go on to accomplish.”
Ipswich, a No. 7 seed in 2019’s Division 3 North tourney, won the sectional championship with a 3-0 win over Austin Prep. That came a year after a loss to the same squad in the 2018 sectional title match and another loss the year prior to Notre Dame in the North championship. Not a bad three seasons for that now-senior group.
