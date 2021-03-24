Essex Tech High School has had some great athletic teams over the years. But perhaps none of them can rival the consistency of excellence in which the girls volleyball team has displayed in recent seasons.
The Hawks went 19-1 in 2018 and 16-4 in the fall of 2019 en route to earning the No. 2 seed in Division 3 North before falling to eventual sectional champ Ipswich in the quarterfinals. With a strong senior class back in the fold for 2020, the goal and hope was to avenge that loss and string together a deep tournament run.
However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wiping out their chances at doing so, that end goal changed as the Hawks continue to grind through the current ‘Fall 2’ campaign.
“We have the mindset of just winning every game, because we don’t know if it could be our last one,” said senior captain and reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP Ariana Magee. “You never know when the end of our season might be, so we’re really pushing every day to make sure we’re fighting.
“Getting atop the conference is definitely a goal, and I feel it’s attainable,” Magee added. “Each and every player has gotten so much stronger since last season.”
Early on this season, the Hawks have stayed true to their aspirations of playing winning volleyball. They’re off to a dominant 4-0 start, sweeping each of the four matches in consecutive sets. That included another 3-0 victory over Northeast Tuesday evening.
Despite not having a state tourney to look forward to, Essex Tech is as hungry as ever to continue to prove itself as the team to beat in the CAC. They’re all extremely dedicated to their craft, said head coach Pam Leete, and have formed a special team bond not found in most other programs.
“They’re committed to each other, they love playing together and they just love the sport,” said Leete, who teaches English at St. John’s Prep. “Coaching at a tech school is a different feel; I’ll get to school for practice or a match, and my five seniors will have arrived from working an 8-10 hour day as part of their trade co-op. They’ve been on their feet all day, there’s no napping before they play ... they just come ready to go and ready to compete.”
Those five seniors Leete’s referring to? That would be Magee, Molly Wetherbee, Katie Napoli, Julia Ahern and Emily Marshall.
Going down the line, Magee is an aspiring electrician, Wetherbee a mason, Napoli’s in landscaping, Ahern veterinary science and Marshall a health assistant. It’s a unique group of fourth-year leaders that are able to focus on their career paths during the day and volleyball in the afternoons and evenings, a mix that’s yielded nothing but positive results.
“I hold the girls to a high standard and they buy into it,” stated Leete. “The program at the school is a very proud and very successful program, and everyone wants to be a part of the culture. I think it’s a lot about empowerment at the Tech, too. Our AD (Farah Lalli) is a female, our superintendent (Heidi Riccio) is a female and our principal (Shannon Donnelly) is a female. That’s something that our kids notice, and we try to go about things the right way and represent the program the best way we can.”
In terms of the actual skill on the floor? That piece to the puzzle is undeniable.
Magee is one of the most talented setters across the North Shore and has the accolades and hardware to back it up. Outside hitters and fellow captains Marshall and Ahern are consistent and intelligent with their decision making. Starting middle Wetherbee and fellow middle/right side hitter Napoli have each grown leaps and bounds over the past few seasons, blossoming into hard-hitting offensive threats.
Then there’s junior Ali Tkach, another middle player who, according to Leete, “can jump out the gym and is a blocking machine with laser focus on the ball.” Similar accolades come towards classmate Gracie Dailey, a powerful hitter who is “learning to harness it all so she can achieve a higher kill percentage,” added Leete.
While the Hawks, like most teams, won’t play a complete schedule this season, they still plan to get in at least 15 matches. One of those will come against perennial Northeastern Conference power and reigning Division 2 state finalist Danvers, a challenge they hope to use as a gauge moving forward.
“Lowell Catholic and Greater Lowell will be our biggest challenges this year in conference,” said Leete. “We stumbled against Mystic Valley last year, and that’s what we focused on during tryouts after we lost out to them in the conference. That was a bitter pill to swallow and the girls were determined it wasn’t going to happen this year, and we started off the season by blowing them out, 3-0.
“I wanted to play more NEC teams just to see where we are and that we can hold our own, but it’s great we were able to schedule Danvers at least. I know their program really well and lots of the girls play club with them, too, so we understand the challenge there.”
The Hawks have also garnered the last five conference MVPs, so that’s a run they hope to continue this spring. For Magee, earning that distinction as top player in the conference is something she’ll always strive for.
“I don’t want to get comfortable and just stop at a point because I got the (MVP) last year,” she said. “I work harder every day because there could always be a new underclassmen that comes up and beats me to it. So I have to make sure to put 110 percent in every day to be a stronger player, and going for (the award) definitely motivates me to push myself every game.”
Already flying high in 2021, Essex Tech will look to keep the ball rolling Thursday when they take on Northeast for a second straight contest. They’ll then host Shawsheen on Friday and Whittier in back-to-back games next week before coming down the regular season homestretch.
“I’ve been on varsity since my freshman year, and all of the seniors that are on the team now have grown so much as players from where they started,” said Magee. “All our weaknesses are now our strong suits and we really work together so well making sure the girls are a family. We all have a positive mindset even in our last season here, and really, we’re just grateful we have a season so we want to make the best of it.”
