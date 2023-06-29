The New England Freezers hockey team, made up of players from the North Shore and beyond, won the Valley League Spring Hockey championship last Sunday at the Haverhill Valley Forum. They defeated the Merrimack Valley VP, 4-1.
The Freezers, comprised of players born in 2009, posted a 9-2-2 record this season, including a pair of come-from-behind victories in both the playoff quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
The team got great goaltending from Jacob Sofronas of Middleton and Nico Lescano of Tewksbury. Other local standouts for the Freezers included Erik DePlacido and Casey Chirco of Beverly, Owen Capian and Jake Costello of Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Eddy Pilicy of Rowley.
There were also several from Gloucester and Rockport including Cody Burgess, Noah Fogarty, John Higgins, Connor Lambert, Reis Lopicolo, Adam Maduga, Finn McKay, John Novello, Gavin Sarofeen, Finn Schrafft, and Sam Watts.
Russ Hughey served as head coach for the Freezers and was assisted by Wayne Madruga and Lorenzo Lescano.