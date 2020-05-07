The New England Patriots' 2020 schedule has been released, and it has the potential to be a real gauntlet.
Based on last year's results, New England has the toughest schedule in the league. The Patriots' opponents combined to post a .537 win percentage, and six teams on the slate qualified for last year's playoffs.
New England is also scheduled to take three especially challenging road trips, including games against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field (Sept. 20, 8:20 p.m.) and against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (Oct. 4, 4:25 p.m.). The Patriots will also play two games in four days back to back in Los Angeles, facing the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 6 and then the Rams on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Patriots' home schedule is highlighted by dates with the San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m.) and Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m.). Overall the Patriots are scheduled to play five games in primetime, including Sunday night games against the Seahawks and Ravens, the Thursday night game against the Rams and Monday night games at the New York Jets (Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m.) and home against the Buffalo Bills (Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.).
The team's full schedule is as follows:
2020 New England Patriots Schedule
Preseason
Week 1: vs. Detroit, Aug. 13-17
Week 2: vs. Carolina, Aug. 20-24
Week 3: at Philadelphia, Aug. 27-30
Week 4: at New York Giants, Sept. 3-4
Regular Season
Week 1: vs. Miami, Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.
Week 2: at Seattle, Sunday, Sept. 20, 8:20 p.m.
Week 3: vs. Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.
Week 4: at Kansas City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:25 p.m.
Week 5: vs. Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m.
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: vs. San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m.
Week 8: at Buffalo, Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.
Week 9: at New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m.
Week 10: vs. Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m.
Week 11: at Houston, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.
Week 12: vs. Arizona, Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m.
Week 13: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m.
Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m.
Week 15: at Miami, Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.
Week 16: vs. Buffalo, Monday, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.
Week 17: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.