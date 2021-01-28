New look Northeastern League should make for exciting girls hockey season

Expansion has come to the Northeastern Hockey League, and the sport of girls hockey has never been healthier on the North Shore.
New varsity programs in Gloucester and Newburyport have brought the league to eight squads, including Peabody, Beverly, Masconomet, Winthrop, Marblehead and Medford. Each team is slated to play the others twice for a total of 14 games in a pandemic-shortened sprint to the finish between now and February 21.
Defending league champion Peabody returns an impressive crop of defensemen in seniors Reilly Ganter, Catherine Sweeney and Chloe Shapleigh. They'll be protecting new goalie Audrey Buckley while senior captain Jen Flynn (76 points coming into the year) will lead the forwards.
The Tanners have a solid bunch of young forwards looking to carve out major roles including center Jenna DiNapoli and wings Hannah Gromko, Caroline Burton and Catie Kampersal. Senior winger Paige Thibedeau also returns with 37 points on her varsity resume.
Beverly looks to be one of their main competitors for first place. The Panthers, who co-op with Danvers High, bring back one of the most experienced goalies in the league in senior Maddy Delano (395 saves last year). Captain Cayla Greenleaf is an excellent defender while fellow captains Jaime DuPont, Emma Knott and Catie Nemeskal will look to fill up the scoresheet.
It's a new look for Masconomet, which lost its co-op status with Newburyport and its fellow Cape Ann League schools and will go it alone this winter. The Chieftains have senior captain Lydia Willette taking over the net from graduated Molly Elmore, the program's all-time leader in wins and shutouts.
Up front, captains Lauren Dillon, Sophia Grutti, Bella Cahill and Cali Caponigro are determined to have strong senior seasons. Look for Sage Smith and Alex Medeiros to contribute and freshman Gabi Oakes could be a candidate to lead all rookies in scoring.
One advantage for Masconomet is having familiar confines at the Valley Forum in Haverhill. The Chieftains and Peabody will play a majority of home games since their respective rinks are open, while Beverly's traditional host at Endicott College and Marblehead's at Salem State are not.
Speaking of the Lady Headers, they'll be led by new coach and program alum Brittany Smith. It's a relatively young team with captains Abby Kalinowski and Mackenzie Walles being the only seniors. Shifty scorer Amy Vytopilova is a threat up front, and Marblehead has one of the league's top goaltending tandems is freshman Lily Francoeur and sophomore Kate Santeusanio.
Gloucester re-launched its varsity program and handed the reins over to Caitlyn Bernick. Though the team hasn't played a varsity game since 2008, they have some experienced skaters in senior captain Mia Salah and goalie Avery Olson, who both played for Marblehead in the past as co-ops. Jenna Connelly is one of 10 key freshmen for the Fishermen along with Ella Costa, Julia Warde, Sydney Bouchie, Ariana Mullen, Abby Lowthers, Francesca Twombly and Brooke McNiff.
Outside the Northeastern League, Bishop Fenwick has taken the ice as a full-fledged member of the Catholic Central League. The Crusaders will play one of the toughest schedules in the state with bouts against Austin Prep, St. Mary's Lynn and Matignon, among others. A wide array of solid skaters has them ready for the challenge, including senior captain Gabby Davern (91 points entering the year).
Fellow captain Shannon Nagy is a tremendous two-way forward and youngsters Lauren Dirarian and Abi Millman are big scoring threats. On the Fenwick blue line, Allison Countie, Zoe Elwell, Catherine Salvo and Grace Morey are a very strong group. Transfer Sedona Lawson inherits the goaltending duties and is more than capabe of carrying the load.
Finally, the Pingree School in South Hamilton is hoping to be able to schedule some games before the end of the winter sports period. Coach Jim McLaughlin's crew is led by captains Izzy Marble, Kate Hill, Kate Lucy and Una Carroll.
