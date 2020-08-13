New state guidelines outline steps for youth, fall sports

High school athletic directors and coaches around the state stressed on Thursday that no fall activities have been cancelled. New guidelines released by the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs provided a glimpse into what sorts of sports might be permitted amid the ongoing pandemic and the report appears grim for football.
The EEA's 13-page document specifies risk levels for all manner of sports and activities for grades K-12, meaning both school and independent (ie youth, travel etc) competition. Depending on risk level, there are scenarios listed under which sports could hold practices, scrimmages and finally games and tournaments.
High risk sports, which include football, basketball, boys lacrosse, hockey and wrestling among others, may only play games if measures are in place to eliminate deliberate contact such as blocking, tackling and collisions. Hockey and lacrosse could theoretically play under "no-checking" rules, but such modifications are likely impossible for football,
"Updated guidelines from the EEA today appear to ban games this fall," the Mass. High School Football Coaches Association said via Twitter. "Our hope is the MIAA will exhaust all avenues to make a spring season work and consider allowing some fall practice."
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is mum on the developments. Its Board of Directors is awaiting a second report from the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, due Friday or Monday, which will elaborate on high school rules and may include sport-specific guidelines. From there, the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force will meet to determine what to recommend to the Board of Directors, slated to meet withing 72 hours of the release of the DESE report.
It's been suggested that high risk sports like football could play in a "sandwich" season between the 2021 winter and spring high school seasons; all fall sports might be played under that timeline if the MIAA decides to postpone all fall sports. Nothing will be decided until the MIAA's board meets next week.
So while the EEA's report is highly detailed, it is but a first step in terms of the possibility of interscholastic competition in any sports this fall.
Activities categorized as lower risk include tennis, pickleball, swimming, catch, disc golf, golf, individual biking, surfing, horseback riding, individual sailing, fishing, hunting, motor sports, no contact exercise classes, gymnastics, cross country, individual crew. Those may hold competitions and tournament immediately.
Moderate risk sports includes baseball, softball, crew, sailing, track and field, running clubs, team swimming, volleyball, dance class, fencing, field hockey, girls’ lacrosse and soccer. Those are required make minimum modifications to play which include playing outdoors, limited the sharing of equipment and limiting the size of groups or time of practices.
Games played by moderate and high risk sports can only be played if deliberate contact is eliminated and intermittent (accidental) contact is minimized. For example, faceoffs or scrums for loose balls that normally result in contact would need to be outlawed -- unless players compete while wearing face masks during the contact (ie masking up for a faceoff).
The new guidelines were met positively by the state's youth hockey community, which expects to be able to begin games under modified rules as soon as next week.