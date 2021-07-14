Newbury stepping down after highly successful run as Danvers softball coach 

Danvers High softball coach Colleen Newbury, who led the Falcons to a Division 2 North championship this spring, has decided after six years with the Falcons and 21 years of coaching high school softball that she is retiring.
Newbury made the difficult decision to step down in order to spend more time with her 10-year old daughter, Catherine. She informed her DHS players and their parents at the team's year-end banquet Tuesday night.
"It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make," said the 44-year-old Newbury, who was a star shortstop for Bishop Fenwick from 1992-95 and won four consecutive Division 1 state championships under legendary coach Ed 'Buddy' Henry during the Crusaders' glory days on the diamond. "Catherine plays softball now, and I was missing a lot between school and coaching."
After taking over the program from Tara Petrocelli in 2016, Newbury never won fewer than 14 games in any of her five seasons with Danvers High. The Falcons finished with an overall record of 74-33 under her leadership, good for a winning percentage of .692. She always stressed fundamentals with her teams and demanded a lot from her players, being firm but fair.
Her squads went a combined 8-5 in the Division 2 North playoffs, including four wins to claim the sectional crown this spring, where the Blue-and-White completed their shortened campaign with a 14-5 record.
Newbury teaches math at St. Mary's of Lynn, where she previously coached softball and led the Spartans to two Division 3 state championships (2009 and 2010), eight North sectional titles, and three trips to state final.
She will remain at the Grind Factory as RES Angels pitching instructor/middle school director.
"I can't totally step away from softball, and I like working with the younger kids," admitted Newbury. "I'm going to miss coaching in Danvers, but I felt the time was right.
"Having the season go longer (into June) this year really worked out better for me, because it was tough getting out of school at St. Mary's and rushing to Danvers for practice or games," she added, "Once school was out it was so much easier, but I know that schedule was just for this season."
Newbury knows that once next season rolls around and practices begin, not being the Falcons' softball coach is something she's going to miss even more.
"My biggest athletic influence has been Coach Newbury," said Salem News softball all-star Brooke Grassia, who will play at Framingham State next year. "I never truly realized and appreciated how lucky I was to have her as my coach the last four years. Her knowledge and love of the game is one of a kind. Moving on from her coaching is both exciting and challenging just because of what I've learned from her both on and off the field."