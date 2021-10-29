IPSWICH -- There were 19 players dressed for the Ipswich High football game Friday night. Fourteen got into the action. The starting 11 played the majority of the contest -- on offense, defense and special teams.
Visiting Newburyport bided its time and took advantage when the Tigers tired in the second half.
Quarterback Finn Sullivan was a one-man wrecking crew for the Clippers, rushing for two scores, throwing another three and kicking four extra points to guide Newburyport to a 34-6 triumph over Ipswich Friday night at Jack Welch Field.
"Finn's a gamer," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski, his squad improving to 4-4. Ranked 15th in Division 4 coming into Friday's contest, they'll now wait to see if they've qualified for the postseason when the pairings are released Sunday.
"Finn kicks for us, he punts, he started at safety tonight (picking off a pass) and obviously does a great job at quarterback. He's just a great leader who works extremely hard and is a good kid."
Extremely young and inexperienced when the season began, the Tigers have seen key players such as captain and the only returnee on the line, Jack Gillis, go down with an injury, as well as starting tight end Charlie Henderson, right guard Avery Walsh and their starting cornerback.
"It's been the story of our season," said first-year Ipswich (0-8) head coach Zack Lamkin. "We're getting better every week, which is encouraging, but as we get better we get more and more hurt."
Sullivan threw for 186 yards on the evening. After Ipswich's lone score -- a 10-yard inside run from junior Matt McGowan early in the second quarter -- he immediately responded on the Clippers' very next play. Going over the top, he found Grant Mosesian over the middle and hit him in stride for a 60-yard touchdown.
The Clipper coaches weren't overly pleased with their team's first half showing and put it on their players to change things over the final 24 minutes.
"Coach (Anthony) Callahan, our offensive coordinator, challenged them to score every time we got the ball. Every time we didn't, it was going to be a failure," said Smolski. "Defensively we just wanted to back to what we do and make plays and tackle better, and they met that challenge as well."
In third quarter, Sullivan found Kane Brennan on a wheel route on 4th and 7 from the Ipswich 28-yard line, and the speedy back sped down the right sideline to increase the visitors' lead to 21-6.
With the Tigers running on fumes as the fourth quarter began, Sullivan ensured the Clippers' trip home would be a happy one. On a fly pattern against the Tigers' 1-on-1 defensive pass coverage, he hit Jack Hadden in stride and watched him rumble into the end zone from 66 yards out.
Finally, a read option was perfectly executed by Sullivan (92 yards), who took it to the house from 51 yards away.
David Lonergan seemingly did everything he could for Ipswich. The senior captain ran hard between the tackles for 101 yards on 14 carries and was in on nine tackles defensively, seven of them solo. Junior Henry Wright again formed a 1-2 backfield punch with him, rambling for 72 yards on 15 carries. Together, they've now run for 1,357 yards through eight games.
Ipswich which ate 8 1/2 minutes off the clock during its scoring drive (the point after was blocked), fumbled once, threw an interception and had just two completed pass for a total of zero yards. There was also an instance were they attempted to punt, but the punter's knee was ruled down as he fielded the snap before he got the boot off.
The hosts also went 0-for-5 in the second half on fourth down conversions, ending each of their drives -- the last three of which began in Newburyport territory.
These are all signs of a very young, very depleted and still learning-on-the-go football team.
"A lot of kids are in new positions, which can be uncomfortable in live game action," said Lamkin. "There are times we'd love to get certain kids off the field for a breather, but the reality is we can't."
Senior captain Aiden Arnold had kickoff returns of 67 and 71 yards for Ipswich in the second half and also intercepted a pass.
Newburyport got strong showings from Hadden (playing his first game in 4 weeks) at middle linebacker, sophomore defensive lineman Jack Sherman, and Jack Sullivan setting the edge.
Newburyport 34, Ipswich 6
at Jack Welch Field, Ipswich
Newburyport (4-4);7;7;7;13;34
Newburyport (0-8);0;6;0;0;6
Scoring summary
N-Finn Sullivan 11 run (Sullivan kick)
I-Matt McGowan 10 run (kick blocked)
N-Grant Mosesian 60 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
N-Kane Brennan 28 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
N-Jack Hadden 66 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
N-Sullivan 51 run (kick blocked)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Newburyport — Finn Sullivan 11-92, Kane Brennan 4-18, Jack Sullivan 1-9, Keenan Jackson 1-6, Jack Hadden 1-4, Logan Jones 1-4; Ipswich — David Lonergan 14-101, Henry Wright 15-72, Matt McGowan 4-12, Aiden Arnold 2-2, Max Somers 1-(-5).
PASSING: Newburyport — Sullivan 6-13-186-3-1, Sean Miles 1-1-4-0-0; Ipswich — Arnold 2-7-0-0-1, Lonergan 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Newburyport — Hadden 1-66, Grant Mosesian 1-60, Iyobosa Osazuwa 2-30, Brennan 1-28, Jones 1-4, Luke Stallard 1-2; Ipswich — Wright 1-4, Lonergan 1-(-4).