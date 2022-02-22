DANVERS — The sixth annual Ed Gieras Games featured a girls basketball doubleheader at the Danvers High Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
After North Andover bested Reading in the opener, 58-44, and Cape Ann League power Newburyport toppled host Danvers in the nightcap, 59-34.
The Clippers (17-2) and their height advantage were too tough for the smaller Falcons. Junior forward Emma Foley led all scorers with 21 points and was deadly accurate in the paint. She was the only Newburyport player in double figures, but the team had balanced scoring with nine different players contributing.
The Falcons were led by senior captain Kristina Yebba’s 10 points, including eight from the foul line. Danvers capitalized on 15 of their 17 free throws.
Ellie Anderson had seven points while Sabrina Auciello and Gabby Chisholm both had six.
“We were overmatched,” said veteran Danvers head coach Pat Veilleux. “Their bigs were hard to handle and that No. 25 (Foley) is a special player. We gave it everything, but it wasn’t enough. Now we’ll finish the season with Reading in the consolation game (Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.).”
The Gieras Games are played in memory of former Danvers High star Ed Gieras, who holds the record for most points in a single game (45). He died in 2015 of Huntington’s Disease.
Danvers (now 6-13) played hard right to the end. The Blue-and-White hung tough in the first half, trailing by seven points after the first quarter and 13 at the half.
Foley was in double figures for the Clippers by halftime, and Deidre McElhinney (8 points) buried two triples. Junior guard MaKenna Ward chipped in with seven points.
“Give Danvers a lot of credit because they played hard, even though they don’t have a lot of size,” said Clipper head coach Karen Grutchfield, whose team will face North Andover in Wednesday’s tournament title game (7 p.m.). “We gave them trouble with our big girls and had more post presence.
“I thought we got off to a slow start, but were much better in the last two quarters.”
Newburyport had great ball movement to find the open person and dominated on the boards at both ends.
Yebba scored six of the first eight points in the third quarter to pull her team within nine points, but that was as close as the Falcons got. Chisholm hustled all over the court for the hosts while stealing the ball, grabbing rebounds, and setting up teammates for fast break opportunities.
“Gabby hustles all the time,” said Veilleux. “She’s a real game changer, our engine. What she did tonight is what she gives us every game.”
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter to get every player in the game.
An All Tourney Team will be selected Wednesday night after the championship is decided.
Newburyport 59, Danvers 34
6th Annual Gieras Games at Danvers Fieldhouse
NEWBURYPORT: Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 3-0-8, McDonald 1-4-6, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 3-1-7, Metsker 0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 2-1-5, Schwab 0-0-0, O. Foley 2-1-5, McCormick 0-1-1, E. Foley 8-5-21, Papatola 0-0-0. Totals: 22-13-59.
DANVERS: Pszenny 0-0-0, Anderson 2-2-7, Godfried 0-0-0, Dunn 0-2-2, McCullough 0-0-0, S. Auciello 2-0-6, Marsello 1-1-3, Yebba 1-8-10, Holland 0-0-0, Chisholm 2-2-6, L. Auciello 0-0-0. Totals: 8-15-34.
Halftime: Newburyport 35-22
3-Pointers: N — Mcelhinney (2). D- S. Auciello (2), Anderson
Records: N, 17-2; D, 6-13.