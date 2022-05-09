DANVERS -- The Beverly High lacrosse team has waited all season for its offense to reach its potential.
That time appears to be here.
The Panthers rode five goals from Gavin Lawrence and four more from Mason Simpson to a convincing 16-6 victory over Danvers at Morse Field Monday afternoon.
Playing against a Falcons team that was forced to use its backup goalie due to an injury to starter Brayden Holt, the Panthers ripped shots into the net early and often. They took a 6-1 lead after just 12 minutes and increased it to 10-2 by halftime, cruising from there.
"We've been practicing really, really hard and working almost exclusively on the offensive end, because our defensive has been excellent all season," said Beverly head coach Matt Riordan, his team improving to 7-6. "Brad (Griffin), Jaxon (Thomas), Will (Johnstone), Finbar Cannon, they've been clamping down on everyone. So we knew once the offense picked it up, we'd really start picking up wins."
Unforced errors hurt Danvers (now 7-4) in the early going, as faceoff wins were squandered after they gave up possession, Beverly took the ball into the offensive end and quickly converted on multiple occasions.
"They came out and really executed," head coach Wes Chittick said of the visiting Panthers, "and we didn't match their effort or intensity. Hopefully, that's a good lesson for us to learn that we have to be ready from the get-go."
Lawrence, who leads Beverly with 28 goals and 43 total points, found himself in prime shooting spots thanks to his team's ball movement and ability to adjust to the Falcons' slides to find the open man. Will ten Hope (goal, 2 assists) found him at the far post early in the second quarter with a pretty behind-the-back pass in traffic, and the ensuing goal increased his team's lead to 7-1.
"We've got a great group of guys who care for us each other, and their chemistry is off the charts," said Riordan, whose team has netted 35 goals in its last two games and is now averaging a shade over 10 goals a conteet. "Their effort has been there all season; I knew the wins would start to come."
Thomas, a long pole, added two goals and an assist for the Orange-and-Black, who also got single scores from Matt Mezza (plus an assist), D.J. Bachini, Brendan McCarron and Johnstone, with Cam Cook and Griffin earning assists. Dylan Hunter's six saves got him the win between the pipes.
Danvers, which played much better in the third and fourth quarters while earning more possession and running their offensive sets, got three goals from Jake Ryan and one each from Jack Murphy, Colby Dunham (plus an assist) and Lucas Rotker. Brady Tersolo and Sean Rivard had solo assists, and Jaxon Vogel had a strong game defensively.
The Falcons are back in action against another Northeastern Conference rival, Swampscott, on the road this Thursday, while Beverly is off until Saturday when it plays at non-league foe Methuen Saturday.