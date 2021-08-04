NEXT STOP, REGIONALS: State champion Beverly/Salem Legion squad's special summer continues

BEVERLY — Alliances between neighboring cities and longtime rivals Beverly and Salem come by the term "bridging the gap."
The historic success of the Beverly/Salem Legion baseball program might best be summed up as hitting the gaps, as in the way the team's mighty sluggers have peppered outfield fences all summer long.
Winning the Post 331 program's first-ever Massachusetts state championship last week, Beverly/Salem departed for the Northeast Regional tourney in Worcester on Tuesday afternoon. Climbing on a coach bus after practice at Cooney Field to cheers from their parents, friends and luminaries like Mayor Mike Cahill, the 17 boys on board are aiming to advance to the Legion World Series in North Carolina later this month.
"It's all about staying loose, having fun with each other and making this a memorable summer," catcher Matt Ploszay said.
Beverly/Salem opens the eight-team double elimination tourney against Bangor, Maine Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The champions from the six New England states, plus New York and host Shrewsbury will take part, with all the games at Holy Cross' Fitton Field. Legion baseball will be providing live stats on its Web site for family members that can't make it to the contests.
A win Wednesday would put Beverly/Salem against the New York/Rhode Island winner on Thursday, while a loss would pit them against the NY/RI loser in an elimination game at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The double elimination format plays out with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.
At 13-1 overall this summer, Beverly/Salem was unbeaten when District 8 declared them champions, with district playoffs impossible due to the late start from this year's elongated high school season. Post 331 was the first team to go a perfect 5-0 at the state tourney since 2009, and is only the 10th team from the greater North Shore area to win a Legion state title.
In fact, it's been 25 years since a team with Northeastern Conference ties made a Legion regional. Swampscott fell one game shy of a World Series 25 years ago in 1996; no team from North of Boston has ever made a Legion World Series.
"It's a special team," said manager Mike Levine, who was instrumental in getting the core of this team together on the diamond last summer under the Essex County League banner. "We were good last year and there weren't any playoffs. We asked everybody to come back and try to make a run at the World Series, and they all did.
"I tell the boys all the time it's their team; I'm just here to guide them."
Many of the older players that had their senior years of high school baseball cancelled by COVID-19 in 2020 look at this Legion tourney as a chance to chase the state title they couldn't pursue at Beverly High.
"Being able to get our last season together when it got taken away from us means everything," said ace pitcher Brayden Clark. "It's been fun. It's a great group of guys, and being with them for the last however many seasons has been awesome."
"We're just out here trying to have fun and make up for lose time," added Ploszay, who estimates he's been playing with these teammates since he was 9 or 10.
Clark and recent Beverly High grads Brennan Frost and Eric DePiero are among the team's best pitchers, along with Salem native and Bishop Fenwick graduate Jake Miano. St. Mary's of Lynn standout Lee Pacheco of Salem mans third base, with Beverly High's Logan Petrosino at second and Nick Fox at first.
Around the outfield, St. Mary's standout Austin Foglietta of Salem patrols left, with the elder Petrosino brother, Tyler, in center and Frost in right when he doesn't pitch. Will Foglietta has a big bat, while youngsters like Josh Demers and Noah Guanci have come through in the clutch; Guaci's bases-clearing hit brought Beverly/Salem back from behind in one of the few games it trailed in the state playoffs.
"We know Brayden can shove and we have so many arms, we feel like as long as we bring the bats we'll be in good shape," said shortstop and pitcher Nick McIntyre, one of the team's elders who has helped embrace the youngsters. "It's been a lot of fun showing these guys how to win. I've been playing with a lot of these guys since I was 13, and the chemistry we built along the way has helped a lot."
State tourney MVP Tyler Petrosino has enjoyed playing with his younger brother Logan, who earned a starting job midway through the '21 season as a sophomore for Beverly High and never looked back.
"Andy Scott (a Beverly High assistant coach) would text me after games, 'Your brother looks good, he's looking better than you.'," Tyler said with a laugh. "It's been awesome playing with him. We're never really been on the same team before."
Beverly/Salem has plenty of talent and skill, but beyond that they've got a team-wide will to win. Both Clark and Tyler Petrosino made the NCAA Division 3 Regionals with Salve Regina (R.I.) this past spring. McIntyre went to the D3 World Series with Wheaton, and the team's winning pedigree doesn't stop there.
Pacheco was on the Salem Little League team that won the District 16 title and almost made the state Final Four six summers ago, as were Miano and both Fogliettas. St. Mary's of Lynn won the 2019 Division 2 state title behind Pacheco and the Foglietta brothers, and Miano helped Fenwick win the D3 North crown that year. There are several players from the Beverly Little League team that made the state final in 2016, too, including Fox, Frost and Demers.
"We're all winners here and I think having all those experiences under our belts has helped a lot," said Clark, who was asked what his team can do to win some more games and make a run at a Northeast Regional title.
"Stay loose. That's all we can do: stay loose and try to play our best baseball."
||||