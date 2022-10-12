Here’s how Salem News Executive Sports Editor and North of Boston Media Group pro hockey writer Phil Stacey sees each of the NHL’s 32 teams faring this season:
ATLANTIC DIVISION
1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Yeah, they’ll flame out in the playoffs again, but between now and then they’ll also score a ton of goals and be exciting to watch.
2. Florida Panthers: Reloaded Sunshine Staters should have another excellent campaign, but need to shine where they previously haven’t: the postseason.
3. Tampa Bay Lightning: Aging core, but foolish to count them out with Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, etc. in tow.
4. Boston Bruins: Finishing in the division’s top three would be a pleasant surprise, but they should be able to earn a wild card spot and make a potential run.
5. Ottawa Senators: Could be a boom-or-bust signing of Claude Giroux, but the young talent (Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Alex DeBrincat) is undeniable.
6. Detroit Red Wings: Hockeytown fans have been plenty patient while Steve Yzerman rebuilds the team; now it’s time to make a move up the standings.
7. Buffalo Sabres: Growing pains continue, but they finally appear to be on the right track back to respectability — and Owen Power will be fun to watch.
8. Montreal Canadiens: Years of poor drafting, player development and any sort of long-range plan have sunk the once mighty to the dregs of the league.
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
1. New York Rangers: If goalie Igor Shesterkin is the real thing, if Kaapo Kakko blossoms offensively & if the defense stays healthy, Blueshirts could win a Cup.
2. Carolina Hurricanes: Preseason darlings have all the pieces in place — but is Freddie Andersen really a Cup winning goalie?
3. Pittsburgh Penguins: Every season I pick them to finally miss the playoffs, and every season Sidney Crosby, Geno Malkin, Kris Letang & Co. prove me wrong.
4. Washington Capitals: Cup window closing more and more with each year following their 2018 win, but with Ovi still scoring in bunches anything is possible.
5. New Jersey Devils: If they get the superb goaltending from Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood, they could be one of the league’s most improved teams.
6. New York Islanders: Scrappiness and grit are terrific, but they only get you so far when your overall team skill set is limited.
7. Columbus Blue Jackets: Not what the organization or fan base was hoping for after signing Johnny Gaudreau to a massive offseason contract.
8. Philadelphia Flyers: Floundering organization + little talent + John Tortorella behind the bench = a season-long carnival sideshow.
CENTRAL DIVISION
1. Colorado Avalanche: What’s not to like about the defending champs? Speed, size, depth, and arguably the league’s most exciting player in Cale Makar.
2. Minnesota Wild: Ready to become serious Cup contenders; Kirill Kaprizov is a superstar, and now they have a keeper with a Cup pedigree (Marc-Andre Fleury).
3. Nashville Predators: They’re not national TV darlings, so yo might not realize just how good Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg & Co. really are.
4. St. Louis Blues: Coach Craig Berube could be on the hot seat if they stumble early on; need goalie Jordan Binnington to remains elite to punch playoff ticket.
5. Dallas Stars: Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson are two of the Lone Star State’s bright lights offensively and could help push St. Louis out of the postseason.
6. Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor is a stud winger and Connor Hellebucyk can still stand on his head at times, but the best days are behind this current core.
7. Chicago Blackhawks: Seem set up for a total freefall whether or not they deal Patrick Kane and/or Jonathan Toews — but it’ll be fun to watch Colin Blackwell.
8. Arizona Coyotes: Could be looking at a historically bad season; they might as well start selling Connor Bedard shirts since they’ll likely earn the No. 1 pick.
PACIFIC DIVISION
1. Calgary Flames: Picked them to win the Cup a year ago and that didn’t happen, but I believe in Darryl Sutter and his refurbished squad.
2. Edmonton Oilers: Do they finally have enough defense, goaltending and depth up front to give Connor McDavid a legitimate chance at his first Cup?
3. Vegas Golden Knights: Bruce Cassidy is the new sheriff in town, Jack Eichel is healthy and with a lot to prove ... but how’s the goaltending stack up?
4. Los Angeles Kings: Was last year’s surprising entry into the postseason a fluke or a sign that they continue on an organization upswing?
5. Vancouver Canucks: Too much young talent (Quinn Hughes, Elias Petterssen, Brock Boeser, Thatcher Demko) to rightfully miss the playoffs, but probably will.
6. Anaheim Ducks: General manager Pat Verbeek looks to build around young stars Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and defenseman Jamie Drysdale for the future.
7. San Jose Sharks: Once a model franchise, they’d now be happy to have someone take Erik Karlsson and his $11.5 million yearly salary off their books.
8. Seattle Kraken: Dave Hakstol isn’t cut out to be an NHL head coach; he’ll likely be the first one of his brethren dismissed in 2022-23.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN