Not many North Shore hockey fans would've guessed Chris Kreider would rank higher in goals scored than in skating speed at the NHL's All-Star break — but here we are.
The pride of Boxford took part in the NHL's fastest skater competition at All-Star Weekend Friday night in Las Vegas. A powerful skater with great strides and sharp edge work, Kreider did a lap around the rink in 13.664 seconds, which placed him third among the eight competitors and beat three-time champ Connor McDavid.
It's an even more impressive finish when you consider that Kreider had to go first, so he didn't know what time he was chasing. He was also the biggest player in the fastest skater competition at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds.
The 30-year-old winger from the New York Rangers is making his first all-star appearance. He leads the NHL in goals with 33 and power play goals with 17 at the break and both of those figures are already career highs.
This year's 3-on-3, tournament style All-Star Game will be playing Saturday starting at 3:15 p.m. on ABC. Kreider will skate for the Metropolitan Division squad; the Boston Bruins are represented by Patrice Bergeron on the Atlantic Division squad.
—Matt Williams